It’s been a couple of days since the Houston Astros lost an unprecedented Game 7 — with no team winning at home — of the World Series to the Washington Nationals. Let’s rewind to why that happened.
Astros starting pitcher Zack Greinke threw through six innings, giving up two earned runs, and kept Houston with a lead his entire time on the mound. Greinke isn’t someone who lasts a complete game and showed signs of slowing down.
With that being the case, Astros manager AJ Hinch decided to bring in the bullpen, though there is still controversy on whether he should have brought starting pitcher Gerrit Cole in instead of relief pitcher Will Harris. I don’t believe Harris was a bad choice, but once it got to a point in the game where it was 3-2 in the eighth inning, that was the time to put Cole in without having to start from the stretch.
That didn’t happen, and the hitting of the Nationals simply overpowered the Astros’ bullpen, and Washington’s bullpen out-pitched the Houston batters through and through from the seventh inning on. It’s not what Astros fans wanted to see, but that’s how the Nationals got to that point throughout the playoffs — clutch batting and pitching in the latter stages of games.
UP NEXT
The Astros are still going to be one of the teams favored to get back to the World Series next season, even if they lose Cole, which is highly likely considering he’s already thanked the Houston organization and fans.
The MLB offseason however, will be a critical part of which teams better their chances and either get better or worse for next year.
The Astors could possibly trade outfielder George Springer for some assets, preferably a multitude of younger players. They could also go into the free agency market to look for players who could help out their bullpen, as Harris will also be on the market.
According to Cots Contracts, Houston’s payroll is sixth in MLB, just under $200 million. With players such as Carlos Correa and Springer getting raises, that will put a hit on the Astros’ payroll, and it’ll be hard for them to stay under the luxury tax. If owner Jim Crane wants to stay under the tax, I think it’ll be hard for them to keep their streak of 100-plus wins and have the success Houston fans have enjoyed over the past few years.
Something’s got to give, and the offseason will show the organization’s true colors on what it wants the future to look like.
