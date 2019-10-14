VOLLEYBALL
Hosting Brazosport in a District 24-4A match, the Columbia Lady ’Necks pulled out a 25-11, 27-29, 25-17, 25-18 victory at home last Friday.
Columbia is now 3-1 in district play and 19-13 overall.
Leading the Lady ’Necks were Jayda Martinez with 30 digs, Kirsten Bragg with 25, Kendall McNett had 14 and Jada Rhoades added 12; Bragg led in serve/receives with eight and Mariah Wessells had five; Bragg also led in kills with 12, Alexis Presley had 11 and Claire Kondra had six; Claire Kondra had three blocks and Kate Kondra had two; Rhoades finished with 26 assists; and Wessells and Bragg each had two service points.
Columbia will host La Marque on Tuesday to continue district play.
CROSS COUNTRY
Columbia’s Hardin 7th
Both the Lady ’Necks and Roughnecks ran Thursday at the Bay City Cross Country Invitational at the Oxea Golf Course.
Madison Hardin led the Lady ’Necks with a seventh-place finish in 14 minutes, 28 seconds. The next four runners for Columbia were 10th place Kerrah Burnett, 14:54; Kara Moraw, 32nd, 17:15; Preslee Armstrong, 33rd, 17:26; and Adrianna Phillips, 36th, 18:17.
The five point-scorers for the Roughnecks were Elijah Burton, 22nd, 21:38; Daniel Maus, 39th, 24:48; Jonathan Wonders, 34th, 24:03; Bryce Bair, 33rd, 24:00; and Roy Maynor, 35th, 24:09.
The Lady ’Neck junior varsity had three runners finish, Elissabeth Koch, seventh, 16:10; Makenzie Moss, eighth, 16:33; and Jennifer Zavala, 14th, 16:53.
TENNIS
Bucs end with win
Brazoswood wound up its 2019 team season Wednesday by beating Strake Jesuit, 7-4, at George Ranch High School.
Brazoswood won all three double matches, with Chris Copeland and Jonathan Bankston winning in straight sets 6-2, 6-2. Also winning were the tandem of Carson Laberge/Kyle Evangelista and Denis Harr/Hassan Mehmood as they split sets, but each won in a tiebreak, by scores of 10-5.
In singles play, Chris Copeland won 6-1, 6-2, improving his district record to 4-3. Laberge won 6-4, 6-4, while Harr and Mehmood each split sets, but put the matches away in the tiebreak.
FOOTBALL
Angleton JV cruises
The Angleton Wildcat junior varsity won its third game of the year, 21-6, against the Terry Rangers on the road Thursday.
Isaiah Williams scored two touchdowns and Robin Mathis had the other. Zach Johnson was 3-for-3 on extra points.
Defensively, the Wildcats forced three turnovers — an interception by Phillip McGee and two fumble recoveries.
Angleton JV will be at Foster this Thursday.
ROUGHNecks get by NEEDVILLE IN JV CONTEST: The Columbia junior varsity Roughnecks beat Needville, 14-6, last Thursday at Griggs Field.
Jonathan Walton intercepted a pass and returned it for 40 yards for a score and picked off another pass to end the game and clinch the victory.
Javin Hines, Jaret Bradford and Justin Bess combined for a total of 15 tackles and two sacks. Jacob Kirby and Steven Waranke each had three tackles.
Jarrett Donley scored Columbia’s other touchdown with Houston Cook adding a two-point conversion.
Columbia, now 4-2 overall, will take on Fulshear this Thursday.
Wildcat freshmen LOSE: Scoreless in the first half, the Angleton Wildcat freshmen fell to Terry on Thursday, 20-12.
A Myalek Woods touchdown brought the Wildcats within a point, 13-12, with four minutes left. The two-point conversion try failed.
Terry scored once more to put the game away.
Down 12-0 at the the half, Isaac Ponce finally got the Wildcats on the board in the second half and Miguel Rosales added the point-after to bring Angleton within 12-7.
A fumble recovery by Jayden Backman set up Ponce’s score.
Angleton, 1-2 in district play and 2-3 overall, will take on Foster this Thursday.
’Neck freshmen fall: Needville scored the go-ahead touchdown with 33 seconds left in the game to pull out a close one against Columbia, 20-18, handing the Roughnecks their first loss on the season.
A 70-yard pass from Xavier Butler to Greg Raley got the Roughnecks on the board. After Naqualyn Grice’s two-point conversion, Columbia led 8-0.
Columbia’s Isaiah Hall scored on a 7-yard run and Grice again scored the two-point conversion. Columbia’s final two points came off a safety when the Blue Jay center snapped the ball over the punter’s head.
The ’Necks fell to 1-1 in district and 5-1 overall. They will travel to Fulshear next Thursday.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.