CLUTE — The Bucs junior varsity shined Saturday morning at the Brazoswood Invitational cross country meet as the boys finished in second overall out of 13 teams and the girls finished sixth out of 11.
On the boys side, Yousef Elyoussef finished in sixth as the lead Buc in the 5K in 19 minutes, 36.5 seconds. He was followed by Evan Andress, who finished in eighth at 19:40.6. Jerry Hernandez and Damon Vasquez rounded out of top 14 as Hernandez came in 13th at 20:14.3 and Vasquez in 14th at 20:22.5.
Other Brazoswood runners for the boys were Cody Lozano in 30th at 21:26.9, John Suan in 31st at 21:30, Jase Sandefur in 42nd at 22:04.4, Blake Moss at 22:40, Karim Elyoussef at 22:48.1, Dominic Rivera at 22:59, Maengun Walling at 23:53.9 and Peter Traynor at 24:01.2.
On the girls side, Abby Long led the junior varsity in the 2-mile race in 25th at 15:55.5 along with Alex Madenjian in 31st at 16:10.6.
Other runners for the girls were Juliana Funk in 40th at 16:29.3, Hannah Poore-Pekar in 41st at 16:31.3, Tori Little at 17:33.7 and Kali Warren at 20:41.
The freshman boys team came in second out of three teams, with Gabriel Gonzales finishing in first in the 2-mile at 12:25.5.
Notable freshmen who also ran are Jack Davies at 13:21.9, Noah Rios at 13:22.4, Charles Patton at 13:25.5, Elijah Luceros at 14:17.7, Noah Hopkins 14:21.2, Andres Jimenez at 14:26.3 and Thomas Wilbanks at 26:25.
