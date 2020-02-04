Brazosport, Columbia, Sweeny and Danbury football all saw changes with departures and additions in their respective districts.
The Exporters, Roughnecks and Bulldogs will all be in Region III come the fall, but Danbury will now be in Region IV.
Texas has a biennial realignment of it’s schools in even numbered years to determine which conference, division and districts it places schools and its sports. Based on school enrollment and the maximum availability of 6A spots available.
BRAZOSPORT/COLUMBIA
Together in District 12-4A D-I, the six-team district will consist of Bay City, El Campo, Needville and Stafford. From its previous district, Fulshear moved up to 5A while Sealy went down to Division II.
“What makes it nicer is there is no bye during district play,” Columbia Roughneck head football coach Brent Mascheck said. “We knew anywhere we went in this area was going to be tough. I thought Calhoun would come our way to make it a seven-team district, but they didn’t because they went south. Now we are in a six-team district which is good because it is hard to find non district games.”
The Exporters also weren’t surprised by the moves.
“If anything, realignment messed up weeks four and five,” Brazosport Exporter head coach Mark Kanipes said. “Especially the fifth game, I had to scramble for that game. As far as the district, I mean we lost two and gained one so its a six-team district.”
As for the playoffs in Region III, Henderson, Tyler Chapel Hill and Huffman-Hargrave will most likely be teams in local school’s postseason path
SWEENY
For the Bulldogs, things will get tougher in District 12-4A D-II with a six-team district. Bellville, La Marque, Brookshire Royal, Sealy and Wharton will be the opponents standing in the way of the Bulldogs claiming consecutive district championships.
“A little tougher for sure. We had thought Sealy and Royal would jump in there, but weren’t too sure about Bellville,” Sweeny head football coach Randy Lynch said. “We thought Bellville would stay where they were at but we’ve been playing them in non district last couple of years so we know more or less what they have. Of the six-teams in our district, five of those have been to the playoffs last couple of years. It is going to be tough.”
Gone from the district are Houston Kashmere, Washington and Scarborough.
“From an organization standpoint we do have non district games, but because of this change now we have all of our games on Friday which is good because we want to be in that routine thing,” Lynch said.
Sweeny will face four 4A Division I programs in non-district play come next fall.
Come playoff time in Division II, Carthage, West Orange Stark and Jasper should provide stiff competition.
DANBURY
The Danbury Panthers will stay put in District 14-3A D-II, Region IV with a six-team district for the next two years.
The only change will be teams in the district. On board come the fall will be Rice Consolidated, East Bernard, Tidehaven, Van Vleck and Wallis Brazos. Gone from last season are Schulenburg, Ganado and Bloomington.
“We still have some tough teams especially any time East Bernard is in there,” Danbury head football coach Trey Herrmann said. “Rice has been successful, as well as Tidehaven. We played Brazos last year so we know a bit about them. I think its going to be a good district.”
Bloomington, Schulenburg and Ganado all dropped to Class 2A.
“We kind of knew that going in and we’d be a smaller district or they would send us way west,” Herrmann said. “At least they kept us geographically close to our area.”
