It’s been quite an interesting time the past four years at LeTourneau University for Lexi Funk, playing soccer and running track for the Yellowjackets.
The former Brazoswood Lady Buc went to Longview in hopes of playing soccer four years and getting a degree. But in her sophomore season, things changed a bit.
“So the school got a track team during my sophomore year, and the former coach needed warm bodies,” Funk said. “I thought worst case, I’d get in shape for soccer, but I had not run track since the eighth grade.”
As it turned out, Funk did a lot better than she, or probably anyone else, thought she would running the 400-meter and 100 hurdles, along with a few other events.
“I picked the hurdles because I thought that I could hold my speed pretty well with distance,” Funk said. “As for the hurdles I just saw it as soccer, because I had something to go for in having to jump one after the other hurdle. So I would have short-term goals for the whole race, and it just gave me something to look forward to in hurdle racing.”
Funk had mixed success in four soccer seasons with the Yellowjackets. Combined in her junior and sophomore seasons she played in 38 matches. She started nine games as a freshman, making 14 appearances.
Her senior year fell a bit short of her expectations.
“At the beginning of summer last year, I was very excited because I was in shape, and I had been working with soccer skills,” Funk said. “But then they put me in a boot and took all of that away.”
With no break between track and field and soccer, Funk had limited time to rest. Right after the summer started she suffered a bad reaction to her shin, which put her in a boot for nine weeks during the summer.
“I wish I would have played all of my senior year, but I missed half of the season because of that,” she said. “I missed senior night, and my fitness and touches on the ball never quite got back. So I wasn’t as good as I wanted to be.”
In 12 matches with two starts, Funk scored a goal and had two points for the season. She took nine total shots with six at the goal.
“I still haven’t had that moment with the soccer thing — I think because it still hasn’t hit me that it’s over,” Funk said. “But I have old lady league to look forward to.”
The Lady Yellowjackets finished 9-8-1 and 5-5-1 in the American Southwest Conference.
As for the track, Funk is back at it. Last season as a junior, Funk finished fifth in the 400 at the American Southwest Conference meet in 1 minute, 11.63 seconds. She was also sixth in the 100 hurdles (17.84), and was also part of the 1,600 relay that was sixth (4:37.98) and placed 13th in the javelin with a throw of 79 feet, 1 inch.
In her sophomore year, Funk ran a 1:13.57 in the 400 hurdle preliminaries, qualifying for finals at the ASC meet. But in the finals, Funk tripped over a hurdle and finished eighth. Also at conference, Funk ran with the 1,600 relay as they finished sixth and was 13th overall in the javelin (79-1).
“My first year I was not expecting to score at all, but I made it to the finals in conference, and I was just proud that I made finals,” Funk said. “Technically, I got better from one season to the next; my sophomore year was rough. My goal as a sophomore was to get over the hurdles, and now I am working more on form and technical parts of it.”
Besides an outdoor season, Funk also ran indoors, but it wasn’t her cup of tea.
“So indoors, I just ran the regular 400 meters because they have no 400 hurdles, and I didn’t particularly enjoy running inside because of the air conditioner, because my asthma doesn’t enjoy it,” she said. “Last year I tried the 60-meter hurdle race, but I wasn’t real good. One has to be fast out of the blocks, and I struggled on that part. Of course in soccer, one is always upright and the transition to blocks wasn’t easy for me.”
Besides running hurdles for LeTourneau, last season, Funk also tried the shot put and the pole vault. Neither one worked out for her.
“So because I did so much last year, I am just going to focus on the 400 hurdles and maybe the 100 hurdles this year,” Funk said.
Her indoor season will start Jan. 18 at the Weilert Open in Edmond, Oklahoma. The outdoor season will get going Feb. 28 at the Yellowjacket Invitational.
