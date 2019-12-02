Angleton Christian isn’t a big school, but their achievements on the volleyball court were too big to be overlooked.
The Angleton Christian Lady Warriors had great success this season led by head coach Suzy Ford. In the end, some players earned TAAC All-District First and Second honors as well as All-State recognition.
Making the first-team all-district team were Savannah King, Hannah Mae Winans and Ashtyn Tribble.
Other players who made the team were Eagle Heights’ Elizabeth Ogletree, Cassie Ham and Allie Rogers; Faith Christian’s Abby Montalvo, Alexis Aymond and Angelina McDuff; Kairos Christian’s Emily Grizzle and Isabella Murphy, and Living Waters Christian’s Makayia Frank.
The Lady Warriors’ Kori Russell, Montana Ryback, Kaylee Winans and Kindle Davenport made the all-district second team.
Other members of the second team were Eagle Heights’ Bekah Melenric and Drew Preston; Faith Christian’s Tyanna Thompson and Gabby Bailey; Kairos Christian’s Kaylynn Lopez and Amber Grizzle; Living Waters Christian’s Hayden Turner, Rayun Maidanedo and Libby Gross.
Angleton Christian also had King, Hannah Mae Winans, Tribble and Rybak make the TAACS All-State team.
“Our girls grew a lot over the season and you could see the want to in their eyes to get better,” Ford said. “We had a lot of good girls this season and they want to win and I think we had a really good season.”
