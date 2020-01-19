The Brazoria County Youth Wrestling Team headed to the Houston Nationals in Bryan last weekend placing 27th out of 92 teams in the event.
Of the 13 wrestlers Brazoria County Youth Wrestling brought to the event, 12 brought home medals.
Operating out of the Lake Jackson Recreation Center where they workout, coach Chris Dice was pleased with the way his young grapplers are advancing in their weight classes.
“I thought it was a good weekend for us,” Dice said. “I think I am happy where they are at and hopefully they can use this tournament as a confidence builder. It was a good step to get ready for the state tournament coming up on March 7, so we will be about midway on the season by then. It was a good indication of where they are at and the ultimate goal is to place at state tournament.”
Wrestling at the Brazos County Expo Complex, the Brazoria County Youth Wrestling Team took wrestlers from as light as 38 pounds to as heavy as 110 pounds. The three-day tournament, Jan. 10 through 12, had three parts: duals Friday evening into Saturday morning, then girls division into a Novice tournament. On Sunday, it was all Open divisions.
Novice divisions are for first- and second-year wrestlers while Open divisions are for wres tlers with two or more years experience.
“Wrestlers placed first through sixth place, but we didn’t have anyone take first place,” Dice said.
There were three Tots who wrestled for Brazoria County Wrestling team, including Annika Villegas, who is a second-year wrestler weighing 38 pounds.
“She did great. She fought hard in each match and got second in novice tournament and then took sixth place in the Open tournament,” Dice said. “Annika is just stronger and better this year. In her weight class, sometimes it is hard to find competition, so most of the time she is working out with older and bigger wrestlers. So when she wrestles someone her size at a tournament, it pays off for her.”
The next one was Jayce Cantu, who weighed in at 41 pounds and wrestled in the novice tournament, placing fifth overall.
“He is a first-year wrestler and this was his first major tournament,” Dice said. “One thing that I liked was that he handled the crowds pretty good. Sometimes those bigger crowds can be a bit too much for the little ones. He enjoyed himself and fought hard all day. Before the tournament, I just told him it is the same thing as practice, but just more people making noise.”
Maverick Chavez was the final tot and, weighing 60 pounds.
“Maverick is a second-year wrestler and has the best attitude out of all our wrestlers because he is always happy and those crowds just don’t phase him one bit,” Dice said. “He showed us that he’s improved and was more aggressive in his matches because he was going for more moves.”
In Division I, 7 and younger group, Ian DelCampo weighed in at 46 pounds.
“Ian wrestled in both Novice and Open and got fourth in novice and sixth in Open and was one of our standouts for the weekend,” Dice said. “Ian is always a threat to win a tournament because he is very athletic. I think he will be great in this sport if he sticks with it. He was in one of the bigger brackets in the tournament, so he had to wrestle to get his medal.”
Another Division I competitor was Manuel Villegas, a 65-pound wrestler who only wrestled on the final day of the tournament.
“He wrestled in the Open only and took fourth place,” Dice said. “I thought with him, he needs to chore up his technique a bit and if he keeps working and keeps his focus, he should be pretty good in the future. Manuel wrestled in the third-place match, but lost because of a few technical things including some moves that he was not confident enough with.”
Also on the mat that weekend was Matthew Villegas, who wrestled 7- to 8-year-olds in Division II at 61 pounds.
“Unfortunately, Matthew did not place because he was in a tough weight class,” Dice said. “He is one of our gifted wrestlers and fought hard but just came up short at the end of the day. Next time I’d like to see a little more belief in the moves that he has because he had some opportunities with some throws that he is good at but hesitated a little bit and that is what cost him.”
Another D-II wrestler was Blaise Pitts at 65 pounds.
“This is a tough weight class which has a big bracket with lots of talent,” Dice said. “He fought hard but needs to start putting moves together. There were times when he would execute a move, but then will hesitate which allows the other wrestler to counter on him.”
Another standout wrestler for the team is Braedyn Valenzuela, who at 65 pounds in D-II has continued to improve each year.
“He’s starting to put moves together and is gaining confidence in what he knows and believing in the system that we are doing,” Dice said. “If he continues to work hard and is the hardest worker on our team, it won’t be long before he might be winning some of those weight classes that he is in.”
A four-year wrestler also in D-II is 100-pounder, Austin Chavez who placed fourth in the Open division.
“The biggest thing with Austin is he can be aggressive when he wants to win, but needs more work on technique and could turn those fourth-place finishes into better placings,” Dice said. “But he is progressing a lot.”
Brady Merganhagen is the final D-II wrestler for the team and checked in at 115 pounds. This is only Merganhagen’s second year with the sport.
“Brady placed third in the novice and did not place in the Open,” Dice said. “He is just one weight class from being a heavyweight and was a heavyweight last year. He is extremely athletic for a big guy and needs to trust in his technique a bit more.”
There are three D-III wrestlers on the team, with Dominic Espinoza having a good Nationals tourney.
“At 90 pounds, he was our standout of the tournament as he wrestled duals Friday and Saturday and then wrestled in the Open on Sunday,” Dice said. “He was in a fairly large weight class but scored the most team points for us during the weekend. During duals, Dominic went 4-3 with three wins by pin. In the Open division, he was fourth place and went 3-2 with three wins by pin and he got bonus points for pins. Overall he scored 18 individual points for us and was also the highest placer for our region with only three other wrestlers higher than him. Two were from New Braunfels and one from the Dallas area.”
At 100 pounds, Jayte Jones got himself a sixth-place medal in the Open division.
“Jayte is a hard worker who is very strong, athletic and just this year has more confidence in his abilities,” Dice said. “He really is coming into his own and at this tournament, he might not have executed every move, but went out there with the intention of attempting to.”
The final of the Brazoria County Youth wrestlers that participated was Dallas Chavez.
“At 110 pounds, Dallas was sixth in the Open division,” Dice said. “He’s continuing to improve on the mat, but needs to find more aggression.”
With about 20 wrestlers on the team this year, the Brazoria County Youth Wrestling squad will have tournaments every weekend.
“The state board will set the major tournaments for the season and once our region coaches get together, we set up a schedule for every week,” Dice said. “It is up to our kids to choose on their own which tournaments they want to attend.”
Next up for this group of grapplers will be the Round Rock Nationals next weekend.
