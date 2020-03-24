Without the interruption of coronavirus, today would have been another interesting day on The Facts local sports calendar.
SOFTBALL
In softball, the Brazoswood Lady Bucs and the Pearland Lady Oilers were headed for a showdown in District 23-6A for their first meeting of the season in Pearland.
After starting district play 3-0, the Lady Bucs would have played Alief Elsik before the meeting against Pearland. They more than likely would have been 4-0 before going up against a Lady Oiler squad that had the potential to have the same district record.
Pearland, also started 3-0 was in district play with Alief Hastings following before the meeting with Brazoswood.
In previous seasons, these two have waged district- defining contests.
Neither team was ranked in the latest Texas Girls Coaches Association state poll, but I am sure both are flying under the radar.
The next meeting was supposed to be April 17 at Lady Buc Field.
Another big encounter on the softball schedule would have been the Sweeny Lady Dogs paying a visit to Brazosport. This would have been the District 24-4A opener for both teams.
The Lady Dogs came into the season with a couple of good pitchers and a good hitting lineup. It would have been interesting to see how the Lady Ships matched up against them.
Brazosport was regrouping in some ways trying to find its niche in the district.
The rest of the softball schedule had Fort Bend Marshall at Angleton; Columbia at La Marque; Palacios at Danbury. All winnable games for the local teams.
BASEBALL
On the baseball side of things, the Brazoswood Buccaneers would have had a couple of District 23-6A games under their belt before heading to Pearland Dawson today.
After missing the playoffs last season the Bucs would be trying to reaffirm themselves in the district standings.
Another interesting matchup would have been Manvel at Angleton. The Wildcats got off to a bad start, but looked better of late in non district play. Angleton did open District 24-5A play with a 13-1 victory at Fort Bend Hightower.
Facing off against those same Hurricanes two days later, the Wildcats were set on a crash course against Alvin Shadow Creek in back-to-back district games. Back-to-backs against Fort Bend Willowridge would follow before seeing the Mavericks from Manvel for the first time this season.
Another baseball team that would have been in district play at this point was the Danbury Panthers as Palacios had to come to Panther Field.
This was going to be the Panthers second District 24-3A contest after opening against Boling the previous Friday.
Above .500 entering the district season, it could have been a different year for the Panthers this season.
Also on the schedule today was Boling at Brazosport; Columbia at Huffman-Hargrave and Sweeny at Episcopal.
OTHER SPORTS
In the water, the Brazoswood Buccaneers and Lady Bucs were headed towards a showdown with Foster at the Brazoswood Natatorium.
This was going to be a district matchup between the two, as last year Foster beat both the Bucs and Lady Bucs.
A couple of other items on this week’s schedule were the competitive Roughneck Relays in track and field.
Also, the state venture for the boys Texas High School Powerlifting Association in Abilene would be this coming weekend. Several Class 6A lifters from Brazoswood had already qualified. Unfortunately for 4A, the region meet had been canceled a day after the stoppage came about.
