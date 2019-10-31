HOUSTON KASHMERE RAMS (2-1, 2-6) AT SWEENY BULLDOGS (3-0, 6-2)
7 p.m. FRIDAY AT BULLDOG STADIUM
OVERVIEW: Coming off a decisive win against Houston Scarborough, the Bulldogs continue their trek through Houston ISD programs. Sweeny’s offense rattled off eight touchdowns last week, with leading rusher Xavier Woods accumulating 100 yards on just four carries. As a team, they rushed for 252 yards on 26 carries. This is only the second meeting between the schools; the Bulldogs routed Kashmere 62-6 last year.
The Rams have the third-best offense in District 11-4A D-II with 243.1 yards per game. Junior dual-threat quarterback Chris Nathan (53-of-101, 743 yards, four TDs, five INTs; 42 carries, 327 yards, 7.79 per carry, TD) is a one-man wrecking crew. But he does depend on senior wideouts Damonte Boyd (38 receptions, 408 yards, three TDs) and Charles Ward (25-363, three TDs) to move the chains through the air.
BRAZOSPORT CHRISTIAN EAGLES (1-2, 4-4) AT BRYAN ST. JOSEPH EAGLES (1-3, 5-4)
7 p.m. FRIDAY AT EMANUEL GLOCKZIN STADIUM
OVERVIEW: Currently in fourth place in Division II District 3, BCS is looking for a strong finish to the season. Luke Listak leads the defense with 39 total tackles, two sacks, two interceptions and a caused fumble while the offense averages more than 350 yards a game. This is the first meeting between the Eagle teams.
St. Joseph, which has scored 171 points for the season but given up 232, is coming off a 45-42 loss to Alpha Omega last week.
DANBURY PANTHERS (1-3, 1-6) AT EAST BERNARD BRAHMAS (5-0, 9-0)
7:30 p.m. FRIDAY AT MEMORIAL FIELD
OVERVIEW: The Panthers took a week off after earning their first victory of the season, but they have a tough task in front of them at East Bernard. Danbury still ranks pretty low in district with offensive output, generating just 206 yards a game. Sophomore Cooper Lynch (135-747 yards, 5.53 per carry, three TDs; 19-of-41, 283 passing yards, four TDs) leads in rushing and passing for the Panthers. This is the 38th meeting between the schools.
In nine games, the Brahma defense has allowed just 80 points, including only 52 in District 14-3A D-II games. East Bernard’s offense is averaging 338.3 yards with the defense limiting opponents to 168.6 yards. Kobe Brown (62-682 rushing, 13 TDs) leads the ground game with Dallas Novicke (36-of-64, 697 yards, nine TDs) under center.
ALVIN SHADOW CREEK SHARKS (5-0, 8-0) AT FORT BEND HIGHTOWER HURRICANES (4-1, 5-3)
7 p.m. TODAY AT KEN HALL STADIUM
OVERVIEW: The Sharks look to continue their perfect season against the Hurricanes, who are tied for second place in District 10-5A D-I. Shadow Creek’s defense is limiting opponents to 129.1 yards, with only 377 yards on the ground and 656 through the air. That Shark defense has 12 interceptions, led by Jaylen Lane with four and Courtney Brown with three.
Hightower dropped its first district contest last week to Friendswood as it only put two points on the board. The Hurricane defense will give Shadow Creek fits as it is allowing just 247.4 yards a game.
