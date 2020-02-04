Brazoswood had a lot of its more experienced wrestlers sit out the last match before district, but the Bucs still managed a fourth-place finish Saturday in the Clear Creek Open at Clear Creek High School.
“It’s good for them because they get a lot more individual attention during the matches,” Brazoswood head coach Curtis Roberts Jr. said. “I was really pleased with how they competed.”
Younger Bucs placed across all weight classes, showing depth throughout the team.
Samuel McLeod in the 120-pound weight class and Jake Basham at 148 each placed third, while Jeremy Hart (170) and Dakota Walker (185) both placed fourth, gaining eight points for their team.
Keaton Davenport (195) and Jacob-Paul Shanks placed third and super heavyweight Trevor Dyson led all Buccaneers with a second-place finish. He earned the team 18 points.
As a guy who had to step in early on in the season as a contributor for the Buccaneers, Roberts is excited about Davenport’s progress.
“You never know when you’ll get called up and he’s stepped up tremendously for us,” Roberts said. “He’s only a sophomore, but he has that drive to win that makes his potential so good. I’m excited for what he can be here.”
On the girls side, Roberts liked what he saw.
Savea Cunningham won the 95-pound class, with teammate Arianna Bardsley the runner-up. Jennifer Haefner (110) also placed first, and Reagan Davenport (128) beat out Clear Creek’s Kimora Benson for second. Jasmine McCaskill (119) and Angela Huffman (128) both placed third.
“It was a good tournament for the girls. They were really able to show how far they’ve come from the start of the season,” Roberts said. “They’re all in their first years, and I’m quite pleased with how well they’ve done.”
Brazoswood’s next meet will be the District 12-6A Tournament at 10 a.m. Thursday at Clear Springs High School.
