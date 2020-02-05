WEST COLUMBIA — Shaking off a two-game District 24-4A skid, the Columbia Roughnecks jumped right back into the win column against visiting Bay City, pulling out a 71-60 victory Tuesday.
Columbia regrouped by being more patient against the Blackcats, Columbia head coach Henry Valladares said.
“With a team like Bay City, B’port, La Marque, if we play too fast and out of control, those teams do a good job of transition offense on us,” Valladares said. “But if they play out of control against us, we can also take advantage of opportunities and go and score at the other end. So it is a chess match; we want to push it, but we know we have to slow it down and it is more of a feel thing.”
Improving to 3-2 in district, it was evident from the opening tip the Roughnecks were intent on making several passes before launching their attack. The tactic allowed them to bust out to a 19-6 run.
But as soon as they tried picking up the pace, it cost them, with the Blackcats scoring the final eight points of the first quarter to draw within a 19-14 deficit.
“There are times where I will let the boys play, but there are also those times where we need to settle down,” Valladares said. “At times I will let them run a bit too long, but I do trust them because I’ve been with them for the past two to four seasons. We’ve learned through the last couple of seasons to pull it out and reset our offense.”
In their first meeting back on Jan. 17 in Bay City, the ’Necks built a double-digit lead until they got a bit out of control, opening the door to a Blackcat rally. Columbia held together long enough for a 73-65 win.
Columbia’s Jordan Woodard sank a trey to start of the second quarter on a good foot. The lead was at eight points again, 26-18, when the Roughnecks’ patience gave them another bounce to 14 points after back to back scores by senior Cameron Ward made it 33-19.
After a Bay City basket, Shamar Johnson scored the final six points before halftime to give Columbia a 39-21 lead at the break.
With a couple of assists from Ward in the third period and six players scoring for the Roughnecks, they kept a 15-point lead, 59-44, going into the final eight minutes.
Bay City tried pushing the ball in the final quarter to get Columbia out of sync, but the Roughnecks kept their cool.
“We made a conscious effort to not let that pressure get to us to want to run,” Valladares said. “We are continuing to show growth so we just need to go out there and execute.”
Ward’s 24 points on the night got him past 2,000 points for his Columbia career. Also in double digits were Heston Roberts with 12 and Sultan Abdullah with 11.
Bay City (1-4, 11-14) was led by Marquis Edwards’ 21 points.
Columbia (18-8) will head to Sweeny next Tuesday.
