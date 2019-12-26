Texas City and New Braunfels, who wound up in the championship game last year, will be back in the tourney field for the Brazosport ISD Holiday Classic,.
The Stingarees won the 2018 title tilt, 58-49.
In addition to the hosts, other teams participating this year are South Houston, Houston Scarborough, Houston Chavez, Fort Bend Willowridge, Spring Woods, Van Vleck, Kingwood Park, Killeen, Houston Furr and Shertz-Clemens.
Texas City (9-6 overall) returns Caden McKenzie, who is leading the team with a 14.4 point per game average, along with Jacolby Belle who is scoring 10.1 points per game. The Stings also return Leon Joubert III (9.9 points), who made the all tournament team last year.
The New Braunfels Unicorns (14-4) have nine players who participated in last year’s tournament, including Jackson Reid, a 6-4 guard who made the all tournament team. Sam Rankin averages 17 points per game for the Unicorns.
Another San Antonio-area school are the Buffaloes from Shertz-Clemens (3-10) who have Alden Ingalis (9.8 points) and Caleb Jones (9.6 points) leading their team.
Kingwood Park (9-2) brings in a squad that averages 40.2 points a game and six players who played in last year’s tournament.
The Spring Woods Tigers (5-10) will be led by Thomas Hilliard, who is scoring 16.4 points per game to go with 7.5 rebounds.
The Houston Scarborough Spartans (0-5) are led by Tayson Scott, averaging 15 points per game, along with Josiah Green, scoring 10.6 points.
Records for the other teams are Fort Bend Willowridge Eagles (8-8), Killeen Kangaroos (5-7), Houston Furr Brahmans (4-4), Houston Chavez Lobos (4-9), Van Vleck Leopards (3-7) and South Houston Trojans (1-12).
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.