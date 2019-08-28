It’s that time of the year again, Friday Night Lights. They say everything is bigger in Texas, and football is no different.
This week however, we have two local teams not playing on the traditional Friday night for high school football.
Brazoswood and Sweeny are switching it up a bit as they’re kicking off their season later or earlier than usual. Sweeny is playing its first game against the Grizzlies of Grand Oaks on Thursday, while Brazoswood opens its season Saturday against the Knights of Fort Bend Elkins.
For Sweeny, playing earlier does have an impact on their football team as they’re young and inexperienced. Going through regular routines and making sure they know what they need to do is crucial, especially for the first game.
“It definitely kind of hurts being that we have a young team and trying to get into a routine for preparing for games, “ Sweeny coach Randy Lynch said. “It speeds up the process of what we’re trying to do, but our kids have adapted well and we’ll see how they do Thursday night. You always ask yourself as a coach, ‘Did we get everything covered?’ before the first game, and it never fails.”
Brazoswood, however, gets an extra day to not only prepare for the Knights but also prepare themselves, as that extra day could go a long way in tying up any loose ends in terms of what to do and where to be in certain situations. That can also go both ways, for the Knights preparing for the Bucs.
“The extra day is good for us. We’ve been able to work more on specials teams and work on polishing up on what we have to do for the game,” Brazoswood coach Danny Youngs said.
Every season is different for some teams. At times there may be games on odd days. Besides Brazoswood and Sweeny experiencing those odd days, Angleton will have a Thursday contest later in the season.
Even if the games aren’t played on the traditional Friday night of high school football, the atmosphere of breaking in a new season should be the same for both Brazoswood and Sweeny. Whether it’s win or lose, we know one thing. High school football is back.
