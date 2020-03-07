DANBURY — A 12-run third inning gave the Danbury Panthers an insurmountable lead as they overwhelmed the Fort Bend Marshall Buffaloes, 18-0, in a four-inning, run-rule contest at the Panther Prowl Tournament on Friday morning at Danbury.
“We hit the ball really well today,” Danbury head baseball coach Rusty Sample said. “We started making really solid contact and driving the ball today. That’s a good sign.”
Already up 6-0, Luke Townsend and Preston Hathcock walked and Brett Neubauer was hit by a pitch to load the bases. Anthony Timmons then hit a line drive down the left field line for a base-clearing double to open up a 9-0 lead. After a walk to Alexander Skoruppa and with Timmons on base, Ethan Claudt knocked a double into right field to drive in both. Claudt scored off a single from pinch hitter Brian Harris to make the lead 12-0.
Brandt Peltier, Skoruppa, Gustavo Torres, Harris, Luke Townsend and Claudt all proceeded to score to make it 18-0.
Fort Bend Marshall came to bat one more time in the top of the fourth but were held scoreless.
In the first inning, Neubauer led the off with a single to left. After stealing second, Timmons doubled into left field to bring him home.
Skoruppa then walked and Claudt singled into right center to drive in Timmons and Skoruppa for an early 3-0 lead.
The first out of the inning came when Claudt was thrown out trying for home on a passed ball, but Torres followed with a single to bring in Peltier and it was 4-0. Kenry McKinney’s bloop single into right and a throwing error allowed Torres to score for a 5-0 lead.
The Buffaloes finally got out of the frame but trailed by five.
Danbury scored its sixth run in the second when Timmons, who reached on a single, scored later on a sacrifice fly to left from Claudt.
“I still think we need to get ahead of hitters more,” Sample said. “We fall behind too often, and we were able to make up for it today, but that won’t always be the case.”
Payton Penn went four innings for the Panthers with four strikeouts, two walks, two hits and a hit batsman for the win.
The Buffaloes fell to 1-9 on the season while Danbury improved to 7-1.
