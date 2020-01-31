The second half of the 2019-2020 tennis season will kick off with the Brazosport Tennis Tournament today with several local teams in the mix.
Brazoswood, Angleton, Brazosport, Sweeny and Danbury will all have girls and boys in bracket tournament in singles matches, doubles and mixed. Also in the mix will be teams from East Bernard, Stafford, El Campo, Sealy, Needville and Terry.
With Brazosport hosting, teams will play starting at 8:30 a.m. at Brazosport High School tennis courts; Brazoswood High School; Angleton High School and Angleton Junior High tennis courts.
Brazoswood will host boys singles; Brazosport mixed-doubles; Angleton High School girls doubles and singles; Angleton Junior High will host boys doubles.
“All the coaches will be mixing and matching players, more so against district opponents,” Brazosport tennis coach Owen Brock said. “It’s all about how we can move players around to get the best fits.”
Brazosport has a multitude of players who have seen success in the program and hope to do the same this spring.
“I’ve got a lot of seniors this year, I think eight,” Brock said. “I have a set of girls doubles that won district last year, but they weren’t able to make it past region. Hopefully, they can do it again and this time make it through region. It all starts (today).”
Playing doubles for the Exporters will be Seth Stevens and Gio Martinez. Teaming up for doubles for the Lady Ships will be Laura Vegas/Victoria Nichols; Abby Becerril/Rayne Jones; Emily Lopez/ Marlen DelaCruz; Italia Algeria and Amber Stevens.
Singles play will consist of Exporters is Luis Castro with Matilda Martinez and Claire Cundieff.
There is quite a bit of youth with Brazoswood so there could be a mixture of varsity with junior varsity players in the tournament.
“It’s going to be a varsity tournament, but we’re going to move up several JV players because it will be a great opportunity to play in a varsity tournament,” Brazoswood tennis coach Curtis Roberts Sr. said. “They need that experience playing on the varsity level and there’s only so many tournaments our players can play in the spring.”
