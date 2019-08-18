Competing in different events July 27-Aug. 3 at the 2019 AAU Junior Olympics in Greensboro, North Carolina, Angleton’s Julia and Luke Cook along with Rosharon’s Nolen Richie brought home a few medals.
The Cooks each competed in three swimming events, and each one met time standards to qualify for the Junior Olympics.
In the 11-12-year-old age group, Julia Cook finished fifth in the 400- meter freestyle race in 5 minutes, 45.55 seconds. She set a personal best in the event, beating her old time by 10.09 seconds.
She made the consolation finals by getting 10th in the 200-meter free in 2:39.81. Again, Julia set a personal best, by 5.9 seconds.
In her final event of the Junior Olympics, Julia swam to a 12th place finish in the consolation finals, clocking in at 1:34.94.
Also in the 11-12 age division, Luke Cook got to the finals in the 200-meter free, finishing eighth place with a swim of 2:39.26. He set a personal record, beating his old mark by 4.76 seconds.
He made the consolation finals, getting an 11th place finish in the 200 individual medley with a clocking of 3:11.71, beating his old time by 15.83 seconds.
In the 100 backstroke, he was 15th in 1:30.51, besting his old mark by 0.71 seconds.
The Cooks won’t take too much time off, already back in the swimming pool while preparing for meets from October to December. In January, Julia and Luke Cook will participate in the TAAF State Games of Texas in Pearland.
RICHIE
Richie is part of the Pearland Track Xpress team during the summers. A resident of Rosharon, Richie is a freshman at Alvin Shadow Creek High School.
At the AAU Junior Olympics, Richie participated in the 14-year-old age group in the 400 meters, 1600-meter relay, and long and triple jumps.
Richie’s best finish was fifth place in the triple jump as he leaped 40 feet, 9 3/4 inches.
All four finishers in front of him jumped 41 feet or better, with Damarion Dean of Marion, Arkansas, placing first in 41-11 1/4.
Richie also had two seventh-place finishes, in the 400 meters in 50.75 and as part of the 1,600 relay with the Pearland Track Xpress in 3:37.77.
In the long jump, Richie was 14th with his leap of 19-6.
Richie brought home three medals. With his performances at the Junior Olympics, Richie now has an All-America status.
