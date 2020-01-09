GIRLS BASKETBALL
The Sweeny Lady Dogs took a 56-14 loss at the hands of Houston Episcopal on Tuesday.
Skylar Bess managed six points and Anna Green contributed four.
Sweeny, now 10-13 overall, will start District 24-4A play Tuesday with a trip to Brazosport.
The Lady Dog junior varsity also took a loss to Episcopal, 33-30, with Trynitie Clark scoring 12 points, Kaya Randon nine and Destinee Reagan seven.
Lady ’Necks best Brahmas: Columbia hosted East Bernard and finished nondistrict play Tuesday with a 42-39 victory.
Down 23-17 going into the final period, Columbia came alive with a 25-16 final quarter.
Jamoryai Butler scored 21 points as she was 6-of-6 from the free throw line and pulled down nine rebounds. Also in double digits was Jada Rhoades with 12 points as she was 8-of-13 from the charity stripe, and she added two assists and two steals. Kirsten Bragg came down with six rebounds, and Keikei Lewis and Brynlee Livingston each had four. Bragg also had six steals with Myriah Wessells getting three steals.
Columbia JV loses: The Lady ’Neck junior varsity lost to East Bernard, 38-34, at home Tuesday.
Marisol Betancourt led the scorers with 10 points and Katelin Arnold scored seven. Arnold also had seven rebounds with Faith Ward getting five. Ward also had seven steals and Betancourt had six.
Lady Warriors win district opener: Angleton Christian played Pasadena Faith Academy on Tuesday and opened district play with a 43-17 victory.
Kori Russell exploded for 24 points, Chole Pittman scored eight and Savannah King had seven.
Angleton Christian (1-0, 3-2) will host Eagle Heights on Friday.
BOYS BASKETBALL
’Necks cruise to win
The Columbia Roughnecks took care of East Bernard on the road Tuesday with a resounding 78-49 victory.
Cameron Ward led the Roughneck scorers with 21 points. Heston Roberts tossed in 15, Jamaurion Woodard had 12, Shamar Johnson added nine and Will Carlson scored eight.
Columbia improved to 14-7 and will kick off District 24-4A play Jan. 17 in Bay City.
GIRLS SOCCER
Ladycats blank Sterling
The Angleton Ladycats had little trouble Tuesday night with host Baytown Sterling, recording a 6-0 shutout.
Sunflower Hudgeons led the Ladycats with three goals. Meagan Carroll, Magaly Belmares and Olivia Smith each scored a goal.
Angleton (3-1) will play its last nondistrict contest Friday at Galveston Ball.
BOYS SOCCER
Columbia finishes 3rd
The Columbia Roughnecks finished third overall last weekend in the Spartan Cup in Stafford.
Columbia had wins against Navasota and Needville, but took a loss to Stafford.
During the tournament, Juan Rosas scored three goals with an assist; Andres Mata scored twice with an assist; and Oscar Olguin added an assist. In the net, Houston Cook had two saves. Also playing well were Justin Bess, Jason Mata and Nico Staub.
Columbia will play at the Rice Consolidated Tournament starting today.
