DANBURY — Organizers held out hope golfers in colorful hosiery would be able to get their rounds in today to support the Danbury ISD Education Foundation, though weather forecasts could make the course more suitable for those with webbed feet.
Two flights are planned for the fifth annual Silly Socks golf tournament at Austin Bayou Golf Course today, with players teeing off either at 8 a.m. or 2 p.m. Check-in starts an hour before each tee time, and lunch will be at noon for both groups. “Our foundation pays out 99 percent of our fundraising back to the teachers in Danbury ISD,” Danbury ISD Education Foundation President Celia Lewis said. “We are unique as we don’t have any paid employees and your donations go straight to the grants given in the fall and spring.”A few slots remained in each flight as of Thursday afternoon. Registration is $100 per individual and $375 per team and includes 18 holes, cart, drinks and lunch.Those who don’t golf — and those who do — can participate in a raffle featuring prizes including stocked coolers, a karting package at MSR Houston and a Texas whiskey collection. Tickets are $20 each or six for $100 and can be purchased by texting GolfRaffle to 44321 and following the link supplied. A hole in one during any hole in the tournament will win the player a new 2019 Ford Mustang courtesy of Gulf Coast Auto Park.
“This is one of our largest fundraising events for the year and one of the most diverse in community engagement,” Lewis said.
Because of weather, tee times might have to be adjusted. Updates will be posted at facebook.comDanburyISDEducationFoundation.
