SWEENY
The Bulldogs cross country program isn’t the biggest, but it has deep pride.
Sophomore Daisy de Carlos and junior Richard Garrison love to run and support each other and their teammates as they compete to go as far as they can.
Daisy de Carlos
De Carlos became a regular runner at 9 years old and joined the Sweeny Junior High cross country team when she hit seventh grade. In the meantime, she collected medals from local road races, often finishing in the top three of her age group, including winning the girls 12 and younger division in the 2016 Mosquito Chase.
“Running has always been fun for me. I used to run all the time, and with my dad and we would run 5Ks,” De Carlos said.
She qualified for regional as a Sweeny High School freshman and did the same in track. De Carlos aspires to be one of the greatest Lady Bulldogs to ever run for Sweeny.
“I would like to make it to regional all four years of high school,” de Carlos said. “I want to break records in track and I want to for cross country, too, but they don’t have any posted. If they did, I’d want to break those, too.”
De Carlos ran a new personal best two-mile time Thursday at the Needville Invitational, finishing in 13 minutes, 46 seconds. She placed seventh out of 68 runners.
She wants to continue running at the next level and is aiming to run for the University of Oregon, one of the nation’s elite programs. She does sprint interval workouts and went to running camps over the summer to improve her times.
“I like to do a lot of speed workouts, like 400-, 200- and 100-meter intervals and occasionally do long-distance workouts at least once a week,” de Carlos said. “I ran at the Finish Line Sports camp in Sugar Land and the Road Warriors camp in Angleton.”
De Carlos qualified for the advanced program at the Finish Line Sports Youth Distance Camp, which is open only to runners with a mile time of less than six minutes.
“It was definitely challenging because I always had to run as hard as I could to stay in the program,” she said.
Garrison has seen her hard work and believes she can make it far individually, he said.
“She is definitely the backbone of the girls team; she trains all the time,” Garrison said. “One time during our off days because of the flooding, I was riding around in the car with my brother and we saw her running around town. It made me think I should be running, too, and I know she can make it to state.”
De Carlos loves being a Lady Bulldog and the encouragement and support her fellow runners always give each other.
“I love running with my teammates. They’ve always been so supportive,” de Carlos said. “I think they would say I’m always optimistic and encouraging as a person and teammate.”
Garrison thinks the same of his Lady Bulldog teammate.
“She’s very supportive of everyone and just always seems to have a smile on her face,” he said.
Richard Garrison
Garrison always wanted to play sports, but he had a hard time deciding which. His older brother, Michael, ran cross country, so he decided to follow in big brother’s shoes.
“I wanted to play sports, but not football because I felt like I wasn’t a big guy at the time,” Garrison said. “Seeing my older brother run made me think I could do it, too, so that’s what I did. I look up to him a lot.”
Garrison joined cross country in the seventh grade and also competes in track.
“I do the two-mile, mile and 800 in track,” he said. “The two-mile is definitely the most boring race because it’s the first race,” he said. “I always get really anxious beforehand, but once it starts, it just goes away.”
Garrison qualified for regional last year in the two-mile and mile, and his personal record times are 11:24 for the two mile and 5:14 for the mile. His three-mile PR is 19:38, and he knows he can get that down some, he said.
“This was the first summer I ran regularly on my own and it’s made a noticeable difference,” Garrison said. “I want to be able to bring my times down more and I know I can do it.”
He runs seven miles Mondays, timed runs Tuesdays and Thursdays, and bleacher runs Thursdays. He wants to keep improving, and de Carlos has been a witness.
“He is a good teammate with a lot of potential and has a great attitude,” de Carlos said.
After it’s all said and done, he loves working out and running with his teammates the most.
“Our motto is run as a team and finish as a family, and I really believe that,” he said. “There’s a bunch of good people on this team, and running with them is fun. Getting up early and running sucks, but seeing and doing it with them makes it great, and I hope we qualify for regional this year as a team again.”
