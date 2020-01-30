Ready to kickoff its boy powerlifting season, Brazoswood, Brazosport, Columbia and Sweeny will head to the Gulf Coast Powerlifting League in Hitchcock while Danbury will attend other meets during the season.
Lifting will start at 5 p.m. today in Hitchcock.
BRAZOSWOOD
A returner for the Bucs is senior Mario Vega, who a season ago placed seventh in the 181-pound class to be on the outside looking in on a medal with his 1,375-pound total. He was just 20 pounds behind the fifth place medalist.
Vega finished the season last year with a 485-squat, 355-bench press and a 535-pound deadlift.
Two other Buccaneers are Michael Richey in the 275-class and Super Heavyweight, Alex Zavala.
“Those are big strong kids and I am just looking forward to seeing them complete tomorrow,” Brazoswood first year powerlifting coach Ryan Jones said. “The biggest thing for me is just having them hear a different voice. No one is inventing the wheel here, but for some just a different voice might help some of these kids click.”
BRAZOSPORT
First-year powerlifting coach TJ Heidt will head to Hitchcock with quite a few lifters.
The Exporters already had a powerlifting meet this past Saturday in Santa Fe.
Some of the Ship returners are D’Orian Steamer in the 123-class, medaling last year in the region meet with a 320-squat, 160-bench, 310-deadlift for a total of 790 pounds. He’s moved up to the 148s this season.
Another one to look out for is 275-pounder Randy Robertson, who finished fifth in the region with 1,390 pounds. He threw up a 560-squat, 330-bench and a 500-deadlift.
“We also have a couple of sophomores in Alex Leija and Bobby Stevens in the 242s who just went to their first ever meet this past weekend,” Heidt said.
A couple of other lifters to look out for are Super Heavyweight, Shmir Lewis and in the 198s, Sebastian Briones.
COLUMBIA
The Roughnecks return quite a few seniors including state qualifier Richard Garza, who last year was in the 132-class.
“Last year he struggled a bit to stay in 132s, but now he is in the 148s,” Columbia powerlifting coach Willis Johnson said. “He’s felt more comfortable and is getting stronger. So far he is hitting more numbers than he did last year.”
Last year in the 132s, Garza was seventh overall at state with a 380-squat, 235-bench and 425-deadlift.
Another hopeful is Robert Martinez in the 148s, who was fifth in the region last year with his total of 1,020 pounds. Braden Davis returns in the 220s, Juan Cuevas with the 198s, Keegan Anderson in the 165s and Rafael Martinez in the 142s.
“Since I am so senior loaded I just expect these guys to perform well, listen to their commands and lift like we always do,” Johnson said.
SWEENY
Because of a couple of injuries, the Bulldogs won’t be as experienced according to powerlifting coach Jim Ashworth.
“We are not seasoned like we’ve been before because Arman Chowdhury, who could be a state qualifier had surgery on his leg and Logan Page another promising lifter played with a torn meniscus,” he said.
Several that Ashworth will count on during the season will be junior Cayde Brewer in the 132-class and in the 198s, Pristine Hysten who is also coming off a broken leg.
Lance McLaren will be a Super Heavyweight for the Bulldogs this season along with sophomores Brett Bible in the 220s and Diego Flores with the 242s.
“Our goal is to get points and see where we fall,” Ashworth said. “This is my fourth year in it, and the last three years we’ve had a good run of lifters for the boys. Now we are going to see where we fall.”
DANBURY
Just a junior, James White placed first in his second powerlifting meet in Santa Fe this past weekend in the 220-class with a 1,315-pound total.
“He also placed at the Alvin meet and he hasn’t even reached his max,” Danbury Panther powerlifting coach Chris Shipman said. “He basically joined this season so that he could get stronger for football, so this will definitely help him out.”
Even Shipman was a bit surprised with some of White’s strength.
“His bench press, I knew he was strong upper body but he lifted 340 pretty easily the other day,” Shipman said.
A returning senior for the Panthers is Gaven Cameron in the 148s. He was fifth in region last year and was third overall at Santa Fe with a total of 1,015 pounds.
“He’s always had a good bench press and was sitting at 215 or so last year, but he’s improved on that and on squat and deadlift for sure,” Shipman said. He knew he needed to work on his legs and he’s done that.”
A sleeper of his team is junior Hunter Noel, who is fluctuating between 275 and Super Heavyweight. At Santa Fe, Noel was seventh in the 275s with 1,135 pounds, but in Alvin on Jan. 17, he finished sixth in the Super Heavyweights with 1,060 pounds.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.