ANGLETON
Pati ence paid off for Angleton Wildcat defensive back Cameron Stone.
After weighing offers from smaller schools such as the University of the Incarnate Word and Sam Houston State University, Stone signed Wednesday to play Division I football for the University of Wyoming.
Stone’s official visit and in-home visit from Wyoming head coach Craig Bohl with his family and Angleton coach Jason Brittain sold him on being a Cowboy. He officially committed Wednesday at the Angleton Pavilion on Early Singing Day.
“Coach Bohl came down for a visit and really opened my eyes a lot and was genuine with me,” Stone said. “I also took my official up there and after that I felt it was pretty clear this is where I wanted to go. I felt it was the best move for me so I made it.”
It wasn’t an easy journey through the recruiting process for Stone, causing him to back out of some earlier decisions
“Patience was key for me at the beginning. I just trusted the process and ended up pulling the trigger,” Stone said. “There were a couple schools I committed to before that … but I wasn’t confident in myself about that, so I decommitted because I felt I rushed it.”
At Wyoming, Stone will be following notable alumni including current Houston Texans safety Tashaun Gipson, Buffalo Bills starting quarterback Josh Allen and retired tight end Jay Novacek, a five-time Pro-Bowler with the Dallas Cowboys.
Stone is excited to be playing in front the home crowd in Laramie, he said.
“It had to be the atmosphere, I loved the fans,” he said. “They were going crazy and it was negative 2 degrees out there and you didn’t see a fan leave so they stuck to the script.”
Stone will be playing defensive back for the Cowboys and could play at the corner, safety or nickel position. He had an interception and a forced fumble for the Wildcats in 2019 while also grabbing five receptions for 126 yards and three touchdowns on offense.
Though the weather will be a lot different than he’s used to in Southeast Texas, he doesn’t think it’ll bother him one bit.
“It’s not like here, but if you want to play football, you’ll play football wherever,” Stone said.
Wyoming (7-5) is an FBS Division I school that plays in the Mountain West-West conference. The Cowboys will play Georgia State in the Nova Home Loans Arizona Bowl at 3:30 p.m. New Year’s Eve.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.