Sixteen teams will embark on the 47th annual Brazosport ISD Holiday Classic starting today at both Brazoswood and Brazosport High School gymnasiums.
From the looks of it, the run to the championship game could be wide open.
Only four teams come into the tournament with winning records. Of those four, the El Campo Lady Birds have the best record at 14-3.
The 4A Region III District 25 champion last year, the Lady Birds return Alanah Terrell, Jackesha Nichols, Loralee Fitts, Mya Shorter, Alyssa Mendez and Tia Hearse from last year’s team.
With no seniors on its roster last season and in its first year of varsity play, the Lake Creek Lady Lions (12-4) return six of their eight players.
This season they are led by seniors Miesha Lawson (guard) and Collette Taylor (point guard). Lake Creek competes in Class 5A District 20 and is coming off a win against New Caney Porter (51-33).
The Port Neches-Grove Lady Lady Indians (7-5) come in with an 11-player roster, with six of them being seniors.
Brazosport (9-6) is the other girls team that comes in with a winning record. Their home court advantage could be a difference-maker.
Others in the girls field are: Alvin Lady Yellowjackets (8-9), New Caney Porter Lady Spartans (7-11), Corpus Christi Ray Lady Texans (6-9), Fort Bend Willowridge Lady Eagles (5-9), Terry Lady Rangers (4-6), Texas City Lady Stings (4-11), Pasadena Lady Eagles (4-12), Galveston Ball Lady Tors (3-8), Channelview Lady Falcons (3-7), Victoria West Lady Warriors (2-7) and the Galena Park Lady Yellow Jackets (2-13).
