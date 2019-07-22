Achievements at recent state archery tournaments have become a norm for Angleton 12-year-old Luke Cook and 11-year-old Julia Cook.
A brother and sister tandem from Angleton, the Cook’s are still quite young in the sport with Julia Cook shooting for two years and Luke for one.
On July 6 and 7, the Cooks participated in the TSAA State Outdoor Championship at the Montgomery Fairgrounds in Conroe, where Julia achieved state championship status and Luke placed third overall.
Julia scored 1,388 points with her closest competitor, Madison Wood, netting 1,332 points. Julia shot at targets at 25 meters all weekend.
Meanwhile, Luke shot at targets at 30 meters.
Back on April 27 and 28, Luke and Julia competed at the Texas State Archery Association’s State Field Championships at Archers Haven in Canyon.
The pair shot at 24 different targets going through different areas of a wooded course. Julia set three state records and won the state title.
Luke placed second in his division.
In June, the duo competed in Waco at the Texas Field Archery Association’s State Outdoor Championship.
In her Cub Female 6- to 11-year-old age category shooting freestyle, Julia Cook scored 1,110 points to gather the state title there.
Luke took third place in his 12- to 14-year-old age category in freestyle, finishing with 988 points. First place went to Colton Converse with 1,094 points and Logan Wrinkle placed second with 1,049.
This was a two-day shoot that included various targets in the woods.
