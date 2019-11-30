Placing fourth at the NPC National Bodybuilding Championships in Miami on Nov. 23, Freeport’s Andrew Brown was pleased with himself for his overall performance at the competition.
“I am really happy with it,” a giddy Brown said. “I was just happy to be there, especially when I saw some of the competitors, I was just like, man I am glad to be here.
“I was hoping to be first, but when we were pumping up everybody looked good. It was just a whole different level than all of the previous shows I’d been to. It was an experience.”
Out of 24 total competitors in the 5-foot-7 to 5-foot-8 Class C division, Brown came in fourth overall.
“I felt a bit shocked on how I did with my presentation because even with my posing coach, with him I was unsure and nervous,” Brown said. “But as I was going up those stairs to the stage I just thought about everything it’s taken to get to this point.”
Chiseled from head to toe, Brown was more than ready because of all the preparation he had for this particular competition. But even as fit as he looked, he still needed all the self-confidence he could get to get him over the top.
“There were 24 guys in my group so we all go out there in front of the judges as we went out in groups of eight,” Brown said. “I just felt like I had something to prove to myself especially.”
After the entire 24 had gone out in front of the judges, only five were called back for the finals.
“I ended being top five for the finals, because I pushed hard for it,” Brown said.
He was hoping to break away from the amateur status with a top-five finish.
“I didn’t get my pro card because only the top two were given pro cards,” Brown said. “But I still qualify for Team Universe during the July 4 weekend in New Jersey. From now until then I will only be working to make sure I finish top two in that one.”
That will be July 5-6 in Teaneck, New Jersey, which is a pro league qualifier where more than 100 IFBB pro cards will be awarded.
For Brown, he still needs more detail on his back.
“In the final five, the judge called us back onto the stage and we had to hold our poses,” Brown said. “I was just trying to hold my breath for a minute, but that is when I faded a bit because I just couldn’t stay tight for that long.”
A truck driver who owns his own company, Brown is already back in the gym trying to get more defined.
“I talked to the judges after the competition and most told me that my back basically just needs more work,” he said. “They liked my stage presence, my posing was all good.”
