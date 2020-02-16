SWEENY
Miguel Ramirez redeemed himself with a second-half goal as the underdog Sweeny Bulldogs beat the first-place Wharton Tigers, 3-1, and put Sweeny in position to challenge for a District 24-4A playoff berth.
Sweeny’s Miguel Ramirez sealed the victory when he curled a shot into the top right corner of the goal in the 60th minute to make it a two-goal match the Bulldogs wouldn’t surrender.
“It was incredible and I think that was the dagger,” Sweeny head coach Jesse Herrera said. “He wanted to score that goal because he missed two PK’s and he missed another possible goal. I just told him to keep shooting at halftime and said, ‘You’re a good shooter. You have to forget that stuff and they’ll go in’.”
Bulldog Carlos Jurado put his team up with a quick goal in the first two minutes of the match for a 1-0 lead.
The Tigers wouldn’t stay down for long as team captain Essau Guajardo crossed a shot inside the box to Josue Guajardo, who executed a header past Sweeny goalkeeper Mason Taylor in the top left corner to tie the match 1-1 in the 12th minute.
However, Taylor shook off that goal and made a big save on another Josue Guajardo opportunity in the 18th minute to keep the score tied.
An opportunity for Sweeny to retake the lead presented itself when Miguel Ramirez made a run past Tiger defenders and drew a foul in the box, setting up a penalty kick. Wharton keeper Christopher Rodriguez twice denied Ramirez, who got a second shot at the penalty kick when Wharton was whistled for a violation on the first.
That left the match tied at one as the teams headed to intermission.
Bulldog Justin Garner helped his team come out strong in the second half with a 70-yard run down the left sideline after a Tiger corner kick. He slotted away a goal into the bottom left side below Martinez in the 42nd to give the home team the lead, 2-1.
“We worked on that where our defenders come from the back as a curveball, something different and push one of the guys that isn’t normally up there,” Herrera said. “It’s a great thing when the things you work on come out to fruition.”
Multiple opportunities were created by both sides to sway the momentum of the match, but a big save by Taylor after coming outside the box to stop a fruitful run by Josue Guajadro in the 52nd helped keep the pressure on the opposing side of the pitch.
“He’s grown a lot and he’s gaining a lot of confidence,” Herrera said. “He’s a tough kid and our defense is really tough. We really put a chip on our shoulders at the B’port game, and we said we weren’t going to let that kind of stuff happen again and it was proven today.”
Herra had a game plan and it worked out for them Saturday.
Sweeny rotated its players throughout the game because Herrera wanted everyone at their best. The Bulldogs had a few extra days to prepare because of not having a game last Monday, and they didn’t disappoint.
“We wanted to get an early goal and we got it,” Herrera said. “After that first bounce, they were sleeping on us and then they were down a goal. And we gained confidence from that and our boys played great. We had a plan and we executed it.”
The game was physical throughout, and it was the most chippy after an exchange of yellow cards and a red card between the two teams in the 76th minute. No players were sent off because of red cards as there was clear confusion between both sidelines before it was all resolved.
“There was just one red card for Wharton’s bench player and gave a yellow to our number 19 (Trace Holmes) and their 22 (Omar Ramirez),” Herrera said. “Once we sorted that all out, we were able to finish the game.”
The Bulldogs came into the match in the bottom half of the district standings and the upset win put them squarely in contention for a playoff run. They are now 3-2 in district play and 10-7 overall while the Tigers still sit atop the standings at 4-1-1 in district and 11-4-1 overall.
Sweeny’s next match will be Saturday against Columbia at 10 a.m. at Griggs Field.
