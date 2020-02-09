PASADENA — Playing at the Texas Athletics Affiliations of Christian Schools boys state tournament Saturday, the Kairos Lions finished third overall after taking care of Living Waters 71-33 in the third-place game.
Playing at Faith Christian School, the Lions lost the semifinal matchup against the host team 84-56 against a talented group of Saints.
“We were just not clicking, we had more turnovers then we anticipated,” Kairos head coach Cedric Johnson said. “Some of the fundamental things that we missed on against Faith Christian, we clicked in the third place game against Living Waters.”
With an opportunity to get into the championship contest those nine turnovers hurt the Lions in the opening quarter to fall behind.
It was the third meeting between both teams this season as Faith Christian won all three matchups.
A quick drive off the tipoff from AJ Smith gave Kairos a 2-0 lead. With a 7-4 advantage after a three-point play by Jeremy Smith Jr., the Saints made their move. More so post Andrew Paniagua who scored seven of the next 14 points, mostly off inside work, on the shorter Lions.
Faith Christian took command with an 18-9 score using miscues from their opponents to to score at will.
Into the second quarter, the play of Faith Christian’s Theo Knowles picked up as Paniagua continued doing his work on the inside. The closest Kairos got was within nine points a couple of times during the second quarter. By halftime, Paniagua scored 19 points with seven rebounds and the Lions were down 40-28.
Things didn’t get much better for Kairos as Knowles and Joseph Fitzgerald combined for 19 of the team’s 29 points in the third quarter to take a commanding 69-44 lead. The deficit was something the Lions couldn’t climb their way out of.
“We are just happy to walk off with a third place trophy and now this will give us something to shoot for next year,” Johnson said. “We have one senior so a majority of them will come back and hopefully if we grow we can add a few more players to be a part of what we are doing here at Kairos.”
Senior AJ Smith led the Lions with 19 points and brother Jeremy Smith Jr. added 15. For the Saints, Paniagua dropped 38 points with Knowles and Fitzgerald contributing 21 points each.
