ANGLETON WILDCATS (3-3, 5-3) AT FRIENDSWOOD MUSTANGS (5-1, 8-1)
7 p.m. TODAY AT HENRY WINSTON STADIUM
OVERVIEW: The Wildcats will play to finish in a fourth-place tie with either Foster or Fort Bend Hightower, which both hold the tiebreak advantage with Angleton. Friendswood is locked into second place, so the Wildcats can’t even play spoiler, leaving just pride and a winning district record on the line. Angleton senior Jordan Jones (126-913 yards, 11 TDs) can win the district rushing title and have a chance to go beyond 1,000 yards for the season.
Friendswood junior quarterback Luke Grden (155-of- 242, 1,809 yards, 16 TDs) will lead the Mustangs. His top targets are wide receivers Dawson Johnson (26-341 yards, three TDs) and Christian Lee (26-376, four TDs).
COLUMBIA ROUGHNECKS (4-1, 8-1) AT EL CAMPO RICEBIRDS (4-1, 8-1)
7:30 p.m. TODAY AT RICEBIRD STADIUM
OVERVIEW: Second place will go to the winner of this contest between the ’Necks and the Ricebirds. These teams are identical in may ways. Columbia is second in the district in team offense (397.7 yards per game), running the ball for 303.3 yards per game. Defensively, the Roughnecks are second in district (229.3 per game).
El Campo ranks third in team offense (375.8 per game) but first in running the ball, 336.8 yards per game. It is very rare to see the Ricebirds take to the air. They have three potent runners who have combined for 2,770 yards: Johntre Davis (1,327 yards), Charles Shorter (786 yards) and Rueben Owens (657 yards).
This is the 51st meeting, with the Ricebirds leading the series, 36-14.
SWEENY BULLDOGS (4-0, 7-2) AT HOUSTON WASHINGTON EAGLES (1-3, 1-7)
7 p.m. TODAY AT DYER STADIUM
OVERVIEW: Completing a perfect District 11-4A D-II run would put the Bulldogs on a seven-game win streak after starting the year 1-2. In its past two district games the Bulldogs have outscored the opposition 104-0. Sweeny is averaging 336.8 offensive yards a game, with the run offense generating 204 yards. The Bulldog defense has given up only 13 points in district play.
Washington’s most effective rushers are Marletto Johnson (37 attempts, 230 yards, 6.22 per carry) and Izreal Viser (36-221 yards, 6.14 per carry).
GEORGE RANCH LONGHORNS (4-2, 4-5) AT PEARLAND OILERS (4-2, 7-2)
7 p.m. TODAY AT THE RIG
OVERVIEW: Deadlocked for third place in District 23-6A, the Longhorns and Oilers will decide who takes that playoff seed tonight; the loser will have to face another district’s champion. Pearland leads the district with 495.6 offensive yards a game. Senior quarterback JD Head is averaging 160.1 passing yards a game while Jeremiah Aaron leads the district in receiving with 30 catches for 656 yards.
The Longhorns are led by junior quarterback Sam Miller (73-of-144, 1,020 yards, 10 TDs, eight interceptions). His top target is receiver Andre Falkquay (28 catches, 258 yards, three TDs). Sophomore running back Hymond Drinkard (116-694 yards, 5.98 per carry, eight TDs) is the leading rusher.
PEARLAND DAWSON EAGLES (6-0, 8-1) AT ALIEF ELSIK RAMS (2-4, 2-7)
7 p.m. TODAY AT CRUMP STADIUM
OVERVIEW: Hoping to finish with a clean slate in district play, the Eagles have outscored District 23-6A opposition 213-73. Defensively, the Eagles are relenting just 208.6 yards a game and capitalizing on turnovers — recovering nine of 13 fumbles and recording eight interceptions.
Elsik’s offense is averaging 199 yards a game, led by sophomore quarterback Ja’Marcus Ledet (37-of-83, 385 yards, two TDs, two INTs) and senior running back Quincy Ivory (33-314 yards, 9.52 per carry, three TDs).
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.