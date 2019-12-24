SWEENY — At 6-foot-7, 230 pounds, it makes sense to run a lot of plays through Sweeny’s Bryson Soistman on the basketball court.
The senior has added 2 inches of height and more energy to his play on the court, and he has helped the Bulldogs to a 10-5 start — quite an improvement from the past few seasons.
“I know that for us it is going good and a lot better than last year,” Soistman said. “I think for me, just playing more, especially during the summer, has really helped me feel more comfortable on the court.”
That hard work has resulted in him looking much more active on both ends of the court. Soistman already has several double-doubles this year in points and rebounds.
“He is our finisher and our big-time rebounder, and for the most part, he’s been doing well on rebounds,” Sweeny first-year head coach Robert Cash said. “He’s really stepped up in some parts of his game.”
After watching video of himself from last season, Soistman understood some things needed to change for his game to improve.
“Just by analyzing my play from last year, I looked slow-footed and not hustling every play,” Soistman said. “So this year I am trying to do the opposite of what I did last year. I know they are depending a lot on me this season, and I am looking for the ball more on the inside.
“I shot a lot almost every day during this past summer and really worked a lot on post moves, along with dribbling more and passing the ball.”
Growing up with two parents who have been coaches in several sports has been quite interesting, Soistman said. His mother, Valerie, has coached several girls basketball teams in the area, including Sweeny and Brazoswood, and his father, Brian, has been a longtime Brazoswood Lady Buc volleyball assistant coach who also played basketball.
“They’ve always pushed me to be working out and just getting in the gym,” Soistman said. “With them being coaches it’s just helped me develop how important sports can be to you, and now I feel like I have a better IQ for the game of basketball especially.”
One thing Soistman wanted for his final season on the court with the Bulldogs was to go out with a winning team.
“Just wanted to get our team better this season and I want to go to the playoffs and try to go as deep as we can,” he said. “I know this season we are having a lot more fun, and it is fun when we win. I think we have good chemistry with each other, but we have to continue to get better.”
Cash is Soistman’s third coach in the last four seasons.
“Having to learn new systems can be difficult, but it looks like coach Cash’s system is working for us,” he said. “The offense has helped us because we are not in such a hurry, especially for taking shots. If we take our time we can find the open man or find a teammate with a pass. I know we are taking better shots than we did before.”
Soistman even tried out for the Bulldog football team, going through training camp and starting the season before deciding to focus on basketball.
“I did two-a-days and played about four games with them,” Soistman said. “I realized that I wasn’t going to play that much, and I just wanted to concentrate on basketball.”
After the basketball season, Soistman will head to the diamond to play baseball with the Bulldogs as a pitcher.
