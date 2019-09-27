BELLVILLE BRAHMAS (0-0, 3-1) at SWEENY BULLDOGS (0-0, 2-2)
7:30 p.m. today at Bulldog Stadium
OVERVIEW : This will be the first meeting between the Brahmas and Bulldogs since 2015, a contest won 31-13 by Bellville. Sweeny had a bit of an uprising last week as the Bulldogs got past Fulshear for their second win of the season. Things just clicked better for the Bulldogs with more than 400 yards of offense, including 223 yards on the ground and another 189 through the air by quarterback Trey Robbins. Justice Clemons was a big part of the passing game with five catches for 165 yards, and he added 89 yards on the ground.
Up until last week Bellville was ranked in the top 10, but Sealy gave them their first loss, 34-14. Most of the damage the Brahmas have done offensively has been on the ground accumulating, 888 yards off 182 carries, with sophomore Richard Reece (83 carries, 481 yards, two TDs) leading the way. Under center, another sophomore, Jake Lischka has completed 9-of-16 attempts for 221 yards and four touchdowns with one interception. The Brahmas are averaging 24 points a game while giving up 15 points. The Brahmas lead this nine-game series, 7-2.
DANBURY PANTHERS (0-0, 0-3) AT TIDEHAVEN TIGERS (0-0, 1-3)
7:30 p.m. today at Tiger Stadium
OVERVIEW : A couple of struggling teams hope to kick off District 14-3A D-II off on the right foot. Danbury will have to take a major step forward in order for that to happen. A young club, the Panthers are averaging just 169 yards and three points a game. Defensively, Danbury is giving up 331.7 yards a game.
The Tigers are averaging 25 points a game but giving up 53. Tidehaven is averaging 285 yards of offense, accumulating 595 yards on the ground. Defensively, the Tigers are giving up 326.5 yards a contest. This is the 43rd meeting between the teams, with Tidehaven holding a 36-5-1 overall lead.
STRAKE JESUIT CRUSADERS (0-0, 2-1) AT DAWSON EAGLES (0-0, 2-1)
7 p.m. Today at The Rig
OVERVIEW : Dawson will open District 23-6A play with a bang, taking on those tough Crusaders. The Eagles are grinding away 405 yards of offense a game, much of it coming from quarterback Myles Kitt-Denton, who is a weapon both through the air and on the ground. He has completed 35-of-62 pass attempts for 541 yards and six TDs against three interceptions, while racking up 252 yardsand three scores on 33 carries. Bobby Wooden is Denton’s top receiver with 12 catches for 202 yards and two touchdowns.
The Crusaders aren’t as balanced offensively, averaging 315 yards a game with most of it on the ground. Dylan Campbell (69 carries, 583 yards, eight 8 TDs) is the main runner, with quarterback William Dickinson connecting on 15-of-37 passes for 103 yards, a TD, two INTs.
HOUSTON NORTHSIDE PANTHERS (1-1, 2-2) AT MANVEL MAVERICKS (2-0, 4-0)
7 p.m. today at Freedom Field
OVERVIEW: The Mavericks cleared a big hurdle last week in its 38-34 victory against Fort Bend Marshall to create a clear path to the district title,. Senior quarterback Tucker Yarbrough (61-of-108, 959 passing yards, 16 TDs) continues to be the story for Manvel. The Mavericks blew away Northside last year, 69–0.
The Panthers have an impressive quarterback in junior Ronald Holmes (43-of-98, 944 yards, 10 TDs, five INTs), with wide receivers Devondre Moore (14 receptions, 443 yards, four TDs) and Chris Martinez (13-286, four TDs) his top targets. Holmes is the team’s top rusher with 549 yards on 53 carries with eight rushing touchdowns.
