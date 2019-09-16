CROSS COUNTRY
Angleton junior varsity boys dominated the Brazosport Invitational, securing the top nine places out of 31 runners.
Placing were Jeffery Trujillo in first with 20 minutes, 50 seconds, Valentino Rubio at second in 21:33.3 and Adam Viesca at third in 21:57.5.
Rounding out the top nine were Benjamin Perez in 21:59.5, Ricardo Gutierrez in 21:59.7, Daniel Barragan in 22:10.1, Felipe Rodriguez in 22:11.1, Jaden Rubio in 22:11.3 and Arnoldo Orozco in 22:17.5.
Other Wildcats were Zayden Medart in 26:31.6 and Nicolas Flores in 30:14.1.
Brazoswood’s Dominic Rivera finished 10th in 22:25.1, with teammates Skyler Thompson finishing 13th in 24:17.5 and Maengun Walling finishing 15th in 24:26.9. Other Bucs Peter Traynor in 25:37.6 and David Lee in 26:38.9.
Brazosport Exporter Cody Davis finished 16th in 25:01.9 with teammates Tony Lewis in 25:29.2, Rito Carrizales in 25:33.2 Roman Hernandez in 30:03.3, and Ruben Martinez in 31:08.1.
Danbury Panther Buddy Holesovksy finished 21st in 25:38.6 with teammates Wyatt Lambert in 28:48.7 and Issac Suarez in 29:18.9.
Sweeny Bulldog Riley Hackler finished in 27:02.4 and Cutter Schuerg in 29:19.9.
Lady Wildcats edge Lady Bucs for first: The junior varsity Lady Wildcats finished as a team ahead of the Lady Bucs on Saturday at the Brazosport Invitational. The Columbia Lady ’Necks rounded out the top teams in third.
Lady Wildcats Nadaylyn Manzano finished fifth in 17:09.4 with teammates Camron Cannon finishing eighth in 17:35.9, Anissa Perez finishing ninth in 17:43.7 and Emily Avila finishing 10th in 17:50.5.
Other notable Lady Wildcats were Kamila Garcia in 18:13.4, Clarice Francis in 18:34.5, Rebecca Bryant in 18:48.9, Mikeya Jackson in 18:49.9, Meshivia Mayberry in 19:04.6, Ashlee Orizaba in 19:06.1, Naomi Delgado in 19:15.1, Ayleen Gutierrez in 20:22, Olivia Dilworth in 21:28.1, Madison Gardner in 21:49.6 and Iyanna Monroe in 22:02.
Lady ‘Neck Kerrah Burnett finished second in 16:38.4, with teammates Lyndley Ringgold finishing 11th in 18:04.5 and Elisabeth Koch finishing 12th in 18:06.3.
Other Lady ‘Necks are Jennifer Zavala in 19:27.4, Makenzie Moss in 19:35.4, Kara Moraw in 21:05.4 and Presley Armstrong in 21:07.2.
Ladys Buc Abby Long finished fourth in 17:03.5 with teammates Alexa Madenjian finishing sixth in 17:16.6 and Juliana Funk finishing seventh in 17:21.6.
Other Lady Bucs are Hannah Poore-Pekar in 18:25.5 and Tori Little in 18:25.5.
Lady Ships Ellie Castillo finished in 19:25, Ariana Leija in 23:31.8, Fabiola Cruz in 24:26.2, Cloey Cantu in 25:06.1, Emilia Mata in 26:40.5 and Alma Salinas in 39:32.
Lady Bulldogs Taylor Robertson finished in 18:47.5, Audrey Vacek in 19:26.4, Kelly Bible in 19:41.5, Stephanie Soto in 20:28.3, Misty Srubar in 20:37.8, Kegan Coburn in 25:30.6 and Emily Meadows in 26:01.2.
