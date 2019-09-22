Just 9 years old, Parker Locke got some good experience at the Kids International Jiu Jitsu Championships at Las Vegas in August.
Fighting in the 9-11 age division, Locke had one match out of three competitors to finish third.
Relatively young to the sport, Locke had her hands full with her only opponent.
“The girl that I fought in the first fight was two belts ahead of me, and she had been going for three years,” Locke said. “She was fast and strong.”
Locke, a gray/white belt, said she lost 6-0 but learned a lot while on the mat.
“She put me in a triangle and I got out and put me in a arm bar and got out,” Locke said. “But then she put me over and got four points, then I stood up, and she put me down again for another two points.
“But like right after the fight, I knew what I needed to work on and also knew where I needed to pay attention more to and work harder on.”
A fourth-grader at Frontier Elementary in Angleton, Locke had been to six previous tournaments in the 10 months that she had been training at Top Team Brazilian School of Jiu-Jitsu in Lake Jackson.
“My dad (Chris Locke) started doing it and he said it was a lot of fun, so I wanted to try it out,” Locke said. “I liked the way with what they were doing like the takedowns and the chokes. I also like the way Fernando (Halfeld, who heads Top Team Brazilian) explains things step by step, and I like whenever he teaches guard stuff to me. It is just fun.”
Chris Locke was also competing in Las Vegas, in the World Masters IBJF Jiu-Jitsu Championships, and he won the Ultra-Heavy 220 Masters no max division.
As for Parker Locke, she’s picked up the sport fairly quickly.
“Like even during the match Fernando was telling me to work my way on top and how to work my way out of the submissions,” she said. “He was also urging me on constantly during the match.”
Even while still learning the sport, Parker has had a lot of tournament success, winning five silver medals and two gold medals.
“I thought she held her own in Vegas, but I wish she would have had a second fight, because I think she would have gotten second place,” said her mother, Leighana Locke. “Parker actually got sick on the second day she was there with a fever, so she was also fighting that. Watching Parker is really stressful, and with the kids you want them all to do well and no one to get hurt, but you want them to understand that it is OK to lose every once in a while.”
Parker Locke’s younger sister is also involved in jiu jitsu.
“To me it’s exciting to see them put the work in and use what they’ve been taught in the tournaments,” Leighana Locke said.
Besides spending a lot of time on the mat during the week, Parker Locke is also a midfielder in soccer.
For now she just wants to continue training better.
“The girl that I fought had a good grip on my gee collars, and I had been trying to work on escaping those,” Parker said. “Since getting back I’ve been working on my way out of triangles quicker and breaking the grips, and also working on my takedowns to get better.”
