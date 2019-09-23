Houston — A weekend road trip did not go well for Brazosport Christian as their roller-coaster season took another dip.
The Eagles lost to the Jaguars of Emery-Weiner School, 45-0, on Saturday to drop their record to 2-2.
“You can’t really go against what the score said, we got our butts kicked,” Brazosport Christian coach Danny Martin said. “For a lot of the game it seemed a lot closer than what the scoreboard said. We just couldn’t get going.
The shutout was the first the Eagles have suffered this season and the first time they couldn’t get much going on offense throughout the game. The running game was nonexistent as the Eagles rushed for only 57 yards on 24 carries. They totaled 132 total yards, 75 through the air.
Without being able to use their main source of offense, the Eagles had to resort to mixing it up and start trying to spread the ball around through the pass.
“Our offense just stalled out and by the fourth quarter our guys were gassed,” Martin said. “We tried to mix up our blocking scheme to combat the defensive line’s pressure and we had to start spreading it out. We’re not strong passers and not being able to practice much because of the weather didn’t help.”
The Eagles were only able to practice outside for an hour last week after watching film on the Jaguars because of severe weather. They focused on having mental repetitions through film and studying what they needed to do, but it didn’t work the way Martin planned.
Brazosport Christian will take on the Covenant Christian Cougars at 7 p.m. Friday at Brazoswood Youth Football Field.
“We’re going to work on getting our discipline back and get back on track playing sound football,” Martin said.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.