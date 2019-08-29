Serenity. Ambiance. Challenge.
There is a calming presence at The Wilderness golf course, a good atmosphere to offset the intensity expected on the championship course next month when it hosts the Lake Jackson Amateur Championship.
The two-day competition Sept. 21-22 is open to anyone game enough to test their skills. Wilderness annual pass holders can enter for $90, while it’s $140 for all others. The Championship flights are open to all, and handicap flights must have an established, verified handicap to participate.
Flights will be divided by age and gender. Categories include the Men’s Championship, Men’s Net (54 and younger), Women’s Net, Men’s Senior (55 to 69 years old), Men’s Super Senior (70-plus), and Boys and Girls flights for those 17 and younger.
The entry deadline for the championship is 7 p.m. Sept. 19. Interested players can register at thewildernessgc.com or in person at the clubhouse.
Players can expect the course to be challenging and in pristine condition.
“The city of Lake Jackson keeps the quality and condition up as much or more than your regular everyday course,” General Manager Douglas Borow said.
The Wilderness is aptly named with its abundance of trees, especially on the back nine. There are ponds scattered throughout the course with small rolling hills on the front nine and fresh sand pits.
The course even has an environmental protected area and an option for families and friends to recognize members who have passed through memorial bricks that will be engraved and set in front of the clubhouse for $150.
“The themed clubhouse with the Wilderness, the ranch gate and the overall atmosphere make this place special,” Borrow said.
It’s a serene course that any golf lover will enjoy to play and I for one will be back to enjoy a nice summer morning on the course.
TOURNAMENTS
36th annual Angleton Chamber Fall Golf Tournament: 10 a.m. registration, 11 a.m. lunch, 12:30 p.m. tee time Sept. 23 at The Wilderness, 501 Highway 332 W., Lake Jackson. $150 per player or $600 per team of four. Field will be 144 total golfers. Sponsorships available. Register at the chamber, 222 N. Velasco St. Call 979-849-6443.
Port Freeport 8th annual tournament: 6:30 a.m. registration, 7:30 a.m. shotgun start for morning flight Oct. 21; noon afternoon registration, 1:30 p.m. shotgun start at The Wilderness, 501 Highway 332 W., Lake Jackson. $175 per player; sponsorships available. Mulligans, easy eagle and string it out available for extra cost. Benefits Texas Port Ministry. Registration form at www.thewildernessgc.com/-port-freeport or visit portfreeport.com.
Folds of Honor Charity Golf Classic: 10 a.m. registration and lunch, noon shotgun start Oct. 11-12 at The Wilderness, 501 Highway 332 W., Lake Jackson. $125 per player. Sponsorships available. 91 percent of proceeds go to Folds of Honor organization providing scholarships to kids whose parent has passed in uniform. Register at thewildernessgc.com.
