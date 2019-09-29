LAKE JACKSON — Learning their lesson from a lopsided loss a week earlier, Brazosport Christian changed things up on offense and came away with a shootout win over Conroe Covenent Christian.
Friday night’s 72-58 win in the TAPPS Division II District 3 matchup Friday night at the Brazoswood Youth Football Field marked just the second time the Eagles have beaten Conroe Covenant.
“We ran the ball inside well against teams in the first three games, but Emery showed us we were one-dimensional,” Brazosport Christian head football coach Danny Martin said. “It made us go back and watch film and change some things up and go for more balance and it really worked out.”
The Eagles (3-2) bounced back from a shutout last week against Emery-Weiner to put up the most points they’ve had all season. They totaled 441 yards on offense, with 216 coming through the air and 225 on the ground.
Seniors Tyler Dodge and Luke Listak carried the offense, totaling more than 200 yards each. Dodge had 100 yards passing, 118 rushing and 18 yards receiving on the night with six total touchdowns.
Listak finished with 135 yards receiving, 53 rushing and 32 passing with five total touchdowns.
“The two things you have absolute control over is attitude and effort,” Martin said. “It’s hard to come back after a lackluster start as we’ve experienced before, and they did a good job responding to any adversity.”
Nick DeOliveira had two interceptions against the Cougars and he could have had more.
“Defensively, our philosophy is to put a lot of pressure on passers and make them make quick decisions,” Martin said. “Nick was able to put himself in really good positions in the backfield and almost had four interceptions.”
The Eagles play the Allen Academy Rams next in district play at 7:30 p.m. Friday at Allen Academy.
Tigers continue Danbury dominance
Danbury is still looking for its first win as it dropped its District 4-3A D-II opener at Tidehaven, 39-8.
“We took a couple of steps back last night in the first half,” Danbury head football coach Trey Herrmann said. “It looked like we missed a week of practice, but we did better in the second.”
Tidehaven was able to run the ball efficiently, mostly on counter plays that hurt the Panthers the most, Herrmann said. The Panther defense ended the game giving up 325 yards total, all on the ground.
“We’ve gotten better at tackling, especially on the second level with the linebackers, but the first and third level still need more improvement,” Herrmann said. “Sometimes we lose battles through physicality and that’s why we try to get as many hats to the football as we can.”
Tidehaven (2-3) has won 37 of 44 meetings between the two schools.
Danbury (0-4) will have its homecoming game against the Schulenburg Shorthorns at 7:30 p.m. Friday at Humber Field.
