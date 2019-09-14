THURSDAY
Manvel 76, Houston Sharpstown 0
FRIDAY
Santa Fe 21, Brazoswood 17
Angleton 45, Clear Brook 7
Pearland 45, Cinco Ranch 0
Dickinson 42, Pearland Dawson 24
Alvin Shadow Creek 63, Alief Elsik 7
Columbia 38, Sweeny 7
Edna 30, Brazosport 27
Brazos 28, Danbury 8
Brazosport Christian 60, Fort Bend Home School 12
TODAY
Alvin at Katy Tompkins, 7 p.m.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.