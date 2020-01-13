LAKE JACKSON — Brazoswood, Angleton and Brazosport swim teams had their last turn up for the season prior to district, and the Buccaneers and Wildcats shined.
The Ladycats finished second in the women’s division and the Wildcats took fourth in the men’s division, placing second overall with 632 points in the combined standings of the Winter Classic over the weekend at the Lake Jackson Recreation Center.
“I was really happy with the way they came out and performed from the start of the meet,” Angleton head coach Dustin Hoffman said. “They’ve had a lot of hard work since Christmas and I was surprised with how well they swam.”
The Bucs finished fourth in the men’s division while the Lady Buccaneers settled for sixth and fifth overall in the combined standings with 549 points.
The Classic had 15 schools competing, with the Lady Exporters taking 11th place.
Brazoswood’s Lady Bucs took the 200-yard medley relay by storm with a time of 1 minute, 58.14 seconds to place first. Sarah Gambrel, Kathryn Gambrel, Minnie Tran and Summer Sanders made up the team. The Lady Buccaneers also placed third in the 400 freestyle relay.
Angleton’s Ladycat 200 medley relay team started strong, placing second and 10th out of 19. The quartet of Emily Green, Alyssa Ryan, Laura Reese and Grace Torres finished in 2:00.32. The team of Shelby Schober, Kyla Lindsey, Solomon-Bourgeois Sovereign and Elena Buckley finished in 2:17.34. The Ladycats also placed fifth in the 200 freestyle relay and second in the 400 freestyle relay.
The Wildcats wouldn’t be overshadowed by their female counterparts, taking first place in the 200 medley relay in 1:40.9. Abel Black, Aaron Black, Ryan Fojtik and Cameron Derleth manned the team. The team of Danny Amiri, Jacob Buckley, Enrique Buentello and Nathan White made up the 10th place team that came in 1:54.62. The Wildcats also placed first in the 200 freestyle relay and fourth in 400 freestyle relay.
The Buccaneers, however, placed sixth in the 200 medley relay with a time of 1:48.06. Anthony Sury, Myles de Valcourt, Mason Kesler and Noah Cobb made up the team. They also placed fifth in the 400 and 200 freestyle relays.
Both teams showed their depth as they look to advance in districts both individually and as a team.
For the Ladycats, Grace Torres placed second in the 200 individual medley (2:22.44), fourth in the 100 butterfly (1:04.80). Alyssa Ryan placed third in the 200 individual medley (2:23.88), first in the 500 free (5:28.29), breaking the Angleton girls record by five seconds. Laura Resse placed fifth in the 50 freestyle (26.96) and sixth in the 100 butterfly (1:07.80). Solomon-Bourgeois Sovereign placed 10th in the 100 butterfly (1:13.51). Emil Green placed ninth in the 100 freestyle (1:01.55) and fifth in the 100 backstroke (1:08.53). Kayla Lindsey placed eighth in the 100 breaststroke (1:24.24)
For the Wildcats, Fynn Andrews placed third in the 200 freestyle (1:53.62) and second in the 500 freestyle (5:11.82). Cameron Derleth placed fifth in the 200 freestyle (1:55.84) and fourth in the 100 butterfly (57.53). Nathan White placed sixth in the 200 freestyle (1:56.14) and eighth in the 500 freestyle. Aaron Black placed first in the 50 freestyle (22.10) and first in the 100 backstroke (53.14). Abel Black placed first in the 100 freestyle (50.16) and second in the 100 backstroke (53.78). Ryan Fojtik placed first in the 500 freestyle (5:04.44) and sixth in the 100 breaststroke (1:04.59).
For the Bucs, Mason Kesler placed seventh in the 200 freestyle (1:58.36). Anthony Sury placed 10th in the 200 freestyle (2:04.37) and sixth in the 100 backstroke (1:02.43). Myles de Valcourt placed first in the 200 individual medley (2:04.95) and fourth in 100 breaststroke (1:03.73). Potter Cole placed eighth in the 200 individual medley (2:19.62). Josh Robinson placed second in the 1-meter dive (307.85). Riley Kuhlman placed ninth in the 100 butterfly (1:01.75) and seventh in the 100 backstroke (1:03.75). Anas Chouai placed third in the 100 freestyle (54.86). Noah Cobb placed eighth in the 100 freestyle (55.39). Trey Ponzi placed ninth in the 500 freestyle (5:40.06).
For the Lady Bucs, Summer Sanders placed fourth in the 200 freestyle (2:12.55) and third in the 100 freestyle (59.21). Kathryn Gambrel placed fifth in the 200 individual medley (2:27.71) and second in the 100 breaststroke (1:16.07). Sarah Gambrel placed seventh in the 200 individual medley (2:30.53) and fourth in the 100 backstroke (1:07.43). Minnie Tran placed second in the 50 freestyle (25.99) and second in the 100 butterfly (33.40). Victoria Medrano placed eighth in the 500 freestyle (6:57.81).
For the Brazosport Lady Ships, Casandra Garcia placed 15th in the 200 freestyle.
