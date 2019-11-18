ALVIN — Striking early, the Brazosport Orange Junior Longhorns defeated the Pearland Oilers, 26-6 in the South Texas Youth Football Association’s Super Bowl on Saturday at Alvin’s Memorial Stadium.
Brazosport’s defense held Pearland to four three-and-out series in the first half, while also stuffing the Oilers for negative 17 yards in the first half.
But it was Pearland who got the first break of the game as Brazosport’s David Nunez fumbled the opening kickoff to Pearland’s Elijah Parks.
The Oilers, however, could not capitalize despite taking over at the Orange 47-yard line.
Brazosport didn’t take long to get on the score board as Zalen Smith held onto the ball from under center and went left, not stopping until he got to the end zone 47 yards later. Kieran Lunford added the extra point for a 7-0 lead.
Brazosport proceeded to score two more in the first half, both in the second quarter. Smith had both touchdowns, one from the 2-yard line with 3:22 left before halftime, 13-0. The other came off a 34-yard run into the end zone with Lunford once again recording the extra point for a 20-0 halftime lead.
Pearland had its longest drive of the game to start the third quarter going 12 plays and three penalties along the way, but got nothing in return once they reached the Longhorn 4-yard line. The Longhorn defense stiffened as they held the Oilers on back-to-back runs from the four.
Fortunately, Pearland didn’t have to wait long to place its only score on the board when the Longhorns fumbled the ball away at their own six yard line.
Bryan Burton put the Oilers on the board with a 6-yard run into the end zone, but failed on the extra point, 20-6.
In the waning seconds of the game, Smith got his fourth touchdown of the game as he took the ball in from the 5-yard line.
