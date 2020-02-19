FREEPORT
A late run from Columbia came up just short Tuesday night as fouls sent three starters to the bench and the Lady ’Necks home for the season.
The Kashmere Lady Rams took the win 51-46 in the Class 4A Region III bidistrict round of the playoffs at E.E. “Flash” Walker Gymnasium at Brazosport High School.
“We had to go to our bench late with the foul trouble, but they stepped up and we made a run,” Columbia head coach Brett Nidley said. “I was proud of the way we fought through the foul trouble and got back into the game.”
The Lady ’Necks trailed 29-16 at the intermission as their offense struggled to get going in the first half. Whatever changes took place in the locker room worked as Columbia started the third quarter with a 6-0 run, with Kirsten Bragg igniting things.
After making one of two from the free throw line, Bragg took the ball to the basket strongly and drew the foul. On the next possession, she grabbed an offensive rebound and dropped a pass off to Jamoryai Butler for the lay-up.
But Bragg picked up her fourth foul midway through the third and Butler took over as the focal point. She responded with two straight lay-ups to keep the run going while Columbia’s defense held the Lady Rams offense to five points for the quarter.
After Belen Thomas who caught baseline and finished a floater as time expired, the Lady ’Necks were within three, 34-31.
The Lady Rams regrouped between periods and opened the fourth with a 9-0 run to rebuild their lead. Alesha Matthews punctuated the rally with a lay-up and picked up a foul from Mryiah Wessells, her fifth. After an offensive rebound and putback by Samrya Thomas put Kashmere up 42-31 and forced a timeout from Columbia.
Butler started another run for the Lady ’Necks shortly after with a step-through and lay-up with 1:37 left cut the lead to 50-41, prompting a Kashmere timeout. The Lady Rams were able to hold on from there to advance.
The game started with each defense finding success as a timeout at 5:23 saw the score still only 2-0 for Columbia. After Bragg free throws tied the game at four, though, the Lady Rams closed the quarter on an 8-0 run for the 12-4 lead.
In the second quarter, the Lady ’Necks found some success at the free throw line as eight of their 16 first-half points came from the charity stripe. Bragg made five of those free throws herself as she looked to drive to the rim every chance she got. Seven of her 13 points came in the first half before foul trouble took away her game.
“We are only losing two players. I thought we would be pretty good this year, but we exceeded expectations,” Nidley said. “We won 16 games after five last year and went 5-3 in district after 0-8 last year. I’m so proud of these girls and very excited for next year.”
Kashmere will go on to face West Orange Stark in the area round Friday. Columbia finishes their season 16-11 and first playoff appearance in five years.
