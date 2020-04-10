Lake Jackson native Nathan Alexander was in the middle of Major League Baseball spring training when the coronavirus pandemic began. Now, he’s doing what he can to stay ready if the season comes back.
“I honestly have no idea when the season will start,” Alexander said. “I don’t even know how they’re going to do the draft either to be honest. They already canceled the college season and the teams can’t scout kids because they can’t play.”
Alexander played Low A ball for the Iowa LumberKings last season after playing in the Rookie class in his first year after being drafted by the Marlins in 2018.
While in spring training and in the offseason, the University of Texas-San Antonio alumnus has been working on his mechanics with a former pitcher that is known on AT&T Sportsnet Southwest.
“I was improving on form in the offseason. Definitely my curveball too,” Alexander said. “I was working with Mike Stanton, who’s with the Astros broadcasting before and after games. I’d go to him once a week and he’d help me a lot with my mechanics and stuff.”
Stanton is a former Major League relief pitcher for the Atlanta Braves and New York Yankees, among others, and is a three-time World Series champion with an All-Star appearance.
He’s helped Alexander with so many parts of his game on and off the mound, Alexander said, adding all of his advice meant so much to him.
“He’s given me a lot of advice and helped me with a lot of different things,” Alexander said. “It’s kind of hard to take one thing as the best advice because it’s all so beneficial,”
They fostered a relationship when Alexander’s uncle was at an Astros game and happened to strike up a conversation with Stanton. His uncle told Stanton that Alexander was a pitcher in the pros and gave him Alexander’s number and it all began from there, Alexander said.
Alexander does full-body workouts because as a pitcher he has to be strong in the core, upper and lower body to be successful, he said, and generally stay in shape.
While he works out, he’s thinking of this pandemic like an offseason.
Alexander is still getting paid, but it’s not as consistent as some people may think, he said. He gets paid every two weeks like most people and is looking into finding a job on the outside like he does on a regular offseason.
“Obviously I’d be in season right now, but it’s just like another offseason right now, just the same old same old every day, not being able to go anywhere,” he said. “I need that money for stocks and car parts. It’s kind of hard trying to work and doing your own stuff with baseball, especially thinking about doing stocking stuff at night.”
Though everything is in flux and no one truly knows what’s to become of any sports in the near future, Alexander said if things were to ever come back to normal, the league would give them two to three weeks of spring training before heading into the regular season.
