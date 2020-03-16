CLUTE
In her final season on the softball field, Brazoswood speedster Amberly Philips is trying to make the most of it by enjoying the game and what goes around it.
With the softball season halted because of COVID-19, Philips has decided that after 13 years on softball fields, she will concentrate on her education after graduation.
“It’s been fun for me and making new teammates every year. I have really enjoyed that part of this,” Philips said. “My plans are to attend Texas A&M and major in biology. This is it for softball, and I am kind of excited for it to be over. I really do think there is a time for everything, and my time has come not to play any more.”
As the leadoff batter for the Lady Bucs, the center fielder sits atop a dangerous batting lineup. Philips is the table-setter for the thumping bats behind her, using her ability to get on base and speed to make things happen.
“Nothing much has changed for me this year except that I will have more stolen bases this season,” Philips said.
In all of her time playing the game, her speed has also helped her in the outfield.
“I’ve always liked the running aspect of playing the outfield, and that is one reason why I’ve always played out there,” she said. “I enjoy running down fly balls and making good plays.”
As a junior, Philips batted .494 with 41 hits, 32 runs scored, a .567 on-base percentage, 20 stolen bases on 23 tries and a .933 fielding percentage.
“Last year I didn’t focus on my batting average during the season, until after the season I realized how good it was,” Philips said. “So because of that, I try not to focus on how I am doing, whether at the plate or in the outfield. I am just going out there and playing.
“I would say I think am better defensively than I was last year. I’ve just been more aggressive defensively and that’s helped me out. I’ve been throwing more people out and just attacking the ball harder.”
For the first 12 seasons of playing softball, Philips played on a select team, with her final season spent with Aces Express. Last summer was the first time she took off and just enjoyed her time with her family and friends. But she continued taking battling lessons.
“I am really happy with our team this year. I know we are going to be real successful,” she said. “We’ve grown from a year ago when we were younger. Now that we’ve played together for a season, we know each other better. Our offense is really helping us this season, I think most of us are pretty good at the plate. We’ve finally put that together.”
A member of the National Honor Society at Brazoswood High School, Philips is in the top 10 percent of her graduating class.
So far the Lady Bucs are off to a 3-0 start in District 23-6A but will have to make up district contests against Alief Elsik, Pearland and Alief Hastings if they return to the field March 29 after the coronavirus-induced break.
On-field success is just part of why Philips has loved playing.
“The game has meant a lot to me, but mostly just making friends and spending time with them,” she said.
