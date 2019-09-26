LAKE JACKSON — The Brazosport Christian Eagles will try to break up a five-game winning streak by the Conroe Covenant Cougars when they begin TAPPS Division II District 3 play Friday.
Conroe and BCS will kick off at 7 p.m. at the Brazoswood Youth Football Field.
The Eagles wrapped up nondistrict play by getting blown out by Emery-Weiner, 45-0.
“Believe it or not, this was as good of a game in that 45-0 loss to Emery, if that makes any sense,” BCS coach Danny Martin said. “It was a lot closer then what it seemed, but we made a couple of mistakes in some areas that cost us.
“It was 24-0 at halftime and it could have easily been a tie ball game. But I thought it was good to get that kind of ball game out of the way because it made us realize that we do have some holes in some places that we need to patch up.”
Sitting at 2-2 for the season, the Eagles have outscored the opposition 148-127. Overall Martin is pleased to have come out of those games mostly injury-free.
“Pretty much for the first three games we did some things and had players in different positions and for the most part the lineup had been solidified,” he said. “Emery kind of made us go back to the drawing board just a little bit, to make sure we have all of our bases covered.”
Senior Tyler Dodge (6-of-10, 55 passing yards, TD) and junior Zach Newby (12-of-27, 104 yards, three TDs) have split time under center for the first four games.
Another senior, Luke Listak (39 rushes, 337 yards, six TDs), is averaging 8.6 yards a carry to lead the team this season.
Dodge also leads the receivers with six receptions for 84 yards and two touchdowns.
“What we’ve done all year is run the ball, especially in the first three games,” Martin said. “But when Emery came up they just shut that down, so we need to find other ways that we need to keep attacking. We didn’t have many options there against Emery, but hopefully we’ve taken care of that and have a few more options in case that happens again.”
The Cougars from Conroe come in with a 3-1 overall record including a forfeit last week against Alvin Living Stones.
Conroe has outscored its opposition, 138-89.
“The one thing that was shocking to see, they’ve been the same since we’ve been playing them and that is that they pack in tight and run the ball,” Martin said. “They have a lot of big boys, so they basically just run at you. This year, watching some of the film, they are airing the ball a whole lot more than they have in the past. They have some talented guys who can make plays by running and catching the ball.”
One of those runners is Wade Harper, a 6-foot-1, 180-pounder who rushed for more than 1,300 yards last season. On defense, linebacker Reighn Carter (5-9, 180) and defensive end Ryan Burkhalter (6-1, 180) could give the Eagles fits.
Brazosport Christian’s only victory in the first six games of the series came in the first meeting back in 2012.
