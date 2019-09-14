FREEPORT — The Brazosport Exporters lost a close one Friday night when the Edna Cowboys’ Santiago Villanueva hit a 46-yard field goal as time expired for a 30-27 win at Hopper Field.
“That’s a heck of a kick,” Brazosport head coach Mark Kanipes said. “You know the kids are still learning the system and we’ll get there, but they can hold their heads high after that game. They never gave up.”
After tying the game with a late touchdown and two-point conversion, the Exporters (2-1) had to settle for their first loss of the season.
Brazosport got the ball with six minutes left in the game down eight points on their own nine-yard line. After a few short runs the Ships found themselves facing fourth-and-5 on the 14-yard line. Kanipes decided to go for the first down because of the amount of time Edna had eaten up with its drives.
Quarterback Alex Villareal dropped back and fired a long pass down the left sideline that connected with Rayleen Bell near the 50-yard line. Bell outran the safety on his way to an 86-yard touchdown reception that put the Exporters within 27-25 with 5:27 left in the game.
Brazosport then went for the two-point conversion, with Villareal starting to roll out to his right before stopping to throw back to the left, where he found a wide-open Eddie Flores for the tie.
The comeback wasn’t enough, though, as Edna, which improved to 3-0, got the ball back and began to march down the field. The Cowboys ran the ball 10 straight times to get to field-goal position. Brazosport forced two fumbles during the drive, but couldn’t recover either. With two seconds left Villanueva blasted the game-winner.
The teams traded touchdowns to start the game as Edna got into its power running game. On its first drive Edna ran the ball 11 times and went 80 yards before Javonte Seymore found the end zone from two yards out as the Cowboys took a 7-0 lead with 6:11 left in the first quarter.
The Exporters answered with Paul Woodard, who broke a run to the right and got to the sideline, then broke a tackle on the way to a 45-yard touchdown run with 3:31 left in the first quarter. A bad snap led to a missed extra point, and Edna led 7-6.
Edna hiked the lead at 13-6 on a Seymore two-yard score with 7:06 left in the second quarter.
Brazosport bounced back as Villarreal found Daraell Preston in the end zone for a 21-yard strike with 2:48 left before halftime, tying it up at 13-13.
Edna started the second half with a long drive, again taking the lead at 20-13 with 4:16 left in the third quarter, with Seymore getting his third touchdown.
Freshman quarterback Kariyen Goins took over for Villarreal under center and promptly led the Ships downfield and scored from seven yards out, pulling Brazosport within 20-19 going into the final quarter.
After a stop from Brazosport, the Ships had a chance to take the lead, but a fumble and turnover gave Edna the ball back. Edna drove again and Seymore scored his fourth touchdown of the game, from 18 yards out with 6:40 left in the game for a 27-19 Cowboy lead.
The Exporters will travel to North Forest next Friday.
