SWEENY — With a scowl on his face, Trey Fields was born to play linebacker for the Sweeny Bulldogs.
On Wednesday during Early National Signing Day, Fields accomplished something he started 12 years ago — to play at the next level. He decided Sam Houston State is his next stop.
“They just loved me from the jump,” Fields said. “They invited me to Junior Day last year and it started from there. A week or two after, they offered. Then after that they would text me every week, every day and the linebacker coach was always checking in on me just to see how I was doing. That coach made me feel like I was his son or something. But I was very impressed with the way they just checked in on me.”
With more than 70 tackles this season while playing both ways, Fields didn’t let the recruiting process interfere with his play.
“Sam Houston really liked how physical I was, and when the coach came to watch me practice, he told me that day that I was more explosive than what he thought I was,” Fields said.
Other programs interested in Fields were Illinois State, Stephen F. Austin and McNeese University.
“Once Sam decided that I was meant for them, that was it,” Fields said.
Just 90 minutes down the road from Sweeny, having an opportunity for family and friends to come watch him play was a factor in his school choice.
With Fields already knowing where he would spend the next three or four years, signing early was an easy decision for him.
“I felt like I was ready and just felt like I was in the right position to go ahead and sign,” he said. “The coach wants me to play as a true freshman. He just wants to throw me into the fire and see what I can do.”
Playing with fire on the field came easy to Fields, mostly because of his surroundings when he was growing up.
“I think living in the country by having to pick up stuff, going through adversity and all kinds of stuff really helped me become a better football player,” Fields said. “Being around land, cattle, horses just made my upbringing good for the game that I love.
“That plus being discipline and by knowing where you are at all times on the field. I also avoided getting embarrassed by someone juking me out or jumping over me. I played hard, played physical and fast, just so I could avoid those situations. I also tried making plays when opportunity was there.”
Fields played 35 games with the Bulldogs, racking up 236 tackles with nine sacks, three interceptions, four forced fumbles and four fumble recoveries. Through his time on varsity, Fields also ran the ball for 736 yards, scoring 17 touchdowns.
Influenced during his junior season by fellow linebacker Trevin Parson, Fields changed his mindset about paying more attention to details.
“That season really made me feel like I belonged at that position,” Fields said. “Playing with Trevin Parson also was good for me, because I saw how he loved the game and respected it. I just felt that defense was the place for me at the next level.”
A member of the Southland Conference, the Bearkats finished up its season at 7-5 overall and 6-3 in the conference.
