MISSOURI CITY — Still searching for answers, the struggling Angleton Ladycats opened District 24-5A play Tuesday with a 25-17, 25-16, 25-17 straight-set loss to Fort Bend Hightower on the road.
Except for the first 18 points of the match, it was all Lady Hurricanes, who are now 1-0 in district play and 3-9 on the season.
The Ladycats (0-1) came out on fire, taking a 6-1 lead after an ace by K’mory Price, back-to-back big swings from Haylie Savage and a block at the net. Price came through again with one of her patented line-drive serves that bounced off the Hightower defense for a 5-1 lead. Sophia Sigafoose got in on the action with a shot off the defense as well.
But Hightower climbed back into it, getting within a 6-5 deficit after Alexis Bell’s second ace. The Ladycats scored the next three points to lead 9-5, but the Lady Canes once again got on a roll, running off seven consecutive points. That spelled the end of Angleton in the first set.
Victoria Chidomere led the comeback for Hightower as she finished with five kills in the set. Watta Kanneh had four kills and Anaiah Jordan scored four aces.
Angleton got down in the second set early, 4-1, and never really made a game of it as the Ladycats looked devoid of intensity.
“I would have to say we did not play a bad match; we had some good moments,” Angleton coach Tala Allen said. “Also, my girls were not feeling well because they have the crud. Some are stuffed up and not feeling well.
“But we have to fix missing our defensive assignments and start being more aggressive by swinging more.”
Back-to-back, cross-court kills by Chidomere and Jordan gave the Lady Canes an early 4-2 lead in the closing set and they never trailed. Hightower built a 14-5 advantage at one point, picking apart the back side of the Ladycat defense.
Chidomere led Hightower with 10 kills while Angleton’s Sigafoose had four kills in the match.
Angleton will head to Santa Fe for tournament play Thursday.
