Each year the Lake Jackson Swim Team names a local male and female Texas Amateur Athletic Federation Athlete of the Year. This year’s recipients are Sierra Bracken, 8, and Anthony Sury, 14.
Bracken and Sury definitely stood out from their teammates this year.
Bracken started swimming at the age 4 and joined the Lake Jackson Swim Team at age 7.
Bracken really came into her own this year.
“She showed remarkable time drops this year, and it started about midseason when she started dropping times every single meet, which was kind of crazy,” Lake Jackson coach Vivie Tran said. “She by far exceeded my expectations and what I thought she would do this season. She won like every breaststroke race that she was in this year except for state, but even that was close.”
A third-grader at Bess Brannen Elementary in Lake Jackson, Bracken has a twin sister, Clara, with Sierra Bracken being the breaststroker and Clara the butterfly specialist. They got together this season and won gold in the medley relay.
“We tried to make her be consistent in whatever she did in the water this year,” Tran said. “But you shouldn’t expect them to get everything right at that age. But just by drilling everything over and over again, she just seemed to blossom from it. She was more sure of herself going into her races this year.”
Sierra Bracken had a remarkable year in the swimming pool this season, competing in local, state and national meets.
It started with competition in the Coastal Cities Aquatic Association, which is comprised of swimmers from Alvin, Bay City, El Campo, Freeport, Lake Jackson, Palacios, Richmond, Rosenberg, West of the Brazos and Wharton.
In her age group at the CCAA City Champs meet, Sierra placed first in the 8U 100 medley relay, 7-8 age division breaststroke and 8U 100 individual medley, and also got a fourth place in the 7-8 25 freestyle.
From there she proceeded to the TAAF Region I Meet, where she placed first in the 8U 100 medley relay along with seconds in the 7-8 25 breaststroke and the 8U 100 individual medley.
In the TAAF Summer Games of Texas, Bracken won a gold medal in the 8U 100 medley relay. She also won silver medals in the 7-8 25 breaststroke and the 8U 100 individual medley.
Finally in the State Games of America in Lynchburg, Virginia, Bracken won gold in the 8U 100 medley relay. She also placed second in the 8U 100 free relay, and in the 7-8 25 breaststroke, Bracken won a bronze medal.
Anthony SURY
Sury spent his first year with the Lake Jackson Swim Team, even though he started competing competitively at the age of 8.
“Anthony is the kind of swimmer who comes to work every day and enjoys putting in the effort,” Tran said. “At regionals he didn’t have the best meet, but got a second chance at state, which really paid off as he went from the 18th seed to second place in the 50 free.”
“We were not expecting it, but were hoping he’d get at least an eighth so that he could get at least a ribbon. It was crazy.”
Sury became a constant at practice this past summer.
“He was always there. It came to be that we expected him to be there all of the time,” Tran said. “But he is just a hard worker and like everyone else, consistency with him just helped him.”
At the City Champs Meet in Rosenberg, Sury notched two first-place medals along with a second and third place.
Sury won the 13-14 200 freestyle and the 13-14 50 backstroke. He was also part of the 13-14 team that came in second in the 200 medley relay. Sury was third in the 13-14 50 breaststroke.
A couple of weeks after that meet, Sury won silver medals along with two bronzes at the TAAF Region I Meet.
Sury’s silver medal races were in the 13-14 50 backstroke and the 13-14 100 freestyle. He wasn’t done, as he also was fourth in the 50 and 100 individual medley.
In Sury’s final meet of the summer, he competed at the Summer Games of Texas, where he won silver in the 50 freestyle and in the 50 backstroke.
