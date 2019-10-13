Compiled and edited by J.P. Greeson, Bink Grimes, Kendal Hemphill and Mark Perry for the Texas Parks & Wildlife Department.
TRINITY BAY: Fair. Salinity levels on the rise. Small specks under birds with some keeper-size fish mixed in. Soft plastics and live shrimp under a popping cork working well. Redfish good on live mullet in marshes. Flounder activity increasing.
EAST GALVESTON BAY: Fair. Reefs with good water have birds working with small specs under them. Deeper reefs on live shrimp and DS plum/chartreuse plastics have been effective. Eastern parts of East Bay remain hit and miss with dirty water from runoff. North and south jetty good for bull reds on fresh shad/mullet. Spanish mackerel good along south jetty. Speckled trout good along boat cut on live shrimp.
WEST GALVESTON BAY: GOOD. Water is in good shape. Popping cork with live shrimp are filling the boxes. Trout are on scattered shell/mud bottoms. Reds and flounder are very good in the back lakes on live shrimp and DS soft plastics.
TEXAS CITY: Fair. Bull reds still being caught along dike on fresh mullet or cracked crab. Flounder activity along dike increasing. Speckled trout along levee on soft plastic or live shrimp under popping cork.
FREEPORT: VERY GOOD. 83 degrees. Redfish activity over oyster reefs and drains along ICW live shrimp and live mullet. Speckled trout fair over oyster reefs. Flounder good in Christmas and Bastrop along drains and cuts on live mullet or soft plastic.
EAST MATAGORDA BAY: GOOD. Redfish are good on live shrimp, live mullet and soft plastic. Speckled trout are good on plastics and shrimp. Red drum is good on live shrimp. Snapper is good on live shrimp.
WEST MATAGORDA BAY: GOOD. Conditions have been good with a new moon. Trout are fair on soft plastics. Redfish are showing continued success on live shrimp. Cobia are decent on eel or pinfish.
PORT O’CONNOR: GOOD. Trout are fair on topwaters in 3 to 8 feet. Redfish are good on live shrimp. Spanish mackerel are very good on sardines or cut bait. Mahi mahi are good on squid or live cigar minnow. Tuna are good on squid. Tarpon are very good on mullet or pinfish. Flounder are good on live bait.
ROCKPORT: GOOD. Amberjack are excellent on squid or cigar minnows. Cobia continue to be slow. Mahi mahi are excellent on squid or live cigar minnows. Blackfin tuna are excellent on squid or threadfin herring. Kingfish are good on silvery live bait.
PORT ARANSAS: GOOD. Amberjack continues to be excellent on squid, cigar minnows. Mahi mahi are excellent on squid along with cigar minnows. Snapper are fair with fresh squid or cigar minnows. Blackfin tuna are excellent on squid or threadfin herring. Kingfish are fair on pilchards.
CORPUS CHRISTI: GOOD. Redfish are good on croakers or mullet, Spanish mackerel are fair on mahi mahi on squid or live cigar minnow. Blackfin tuna are good with fresh or frozen bonito. Tarpon are fair on worm jigs. Flounder are fair using live bait.
BAFFIN BAY: GOOD. The higher tides continue to help with speckled trout in deeper grassy areas on a lot of tackle options. Redfish are schooling and feeding behind large schools of mullet in the flats using cut mullet on a bottom rig. Fall movements are starting to impact patterns but have yet to take full hold.
PORT MANSFIELD: GOOD. Trout are good on the flats using gulp under a popping cork, kwigglers ball tail in red and white and topwater in pink and silver. Start shallow and work out deeper later in the day. Reds also in the shallows using kwigglers paddle tail in mansfield margarita, gold spoons, gulp and top waters. Look for flounder around east cut along the edges and runoffs.
SOUTH PADRE: GOOD. Water clarity is slightly stained. Very high tides. Black drum are feeding in schools along the intercoastal waterway. Use fish bites on a bottom rig. Redfish and trout being caught in the flats drifting with popping cork and gulp shrimp or lures. Good fishing action at the jetty’s freeline on live shrimp or love finger mullet.
PORT ISABEL: GOOD. Spanish mackerel are good on cut bait, squid or shrimp. Mahi mahi are fair on squid or live cigar minnows. Redfish continues to be excellent on natural baits. Blackdrum and spotted seatrout have improved.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.