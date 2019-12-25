In a District 13-4A D-I that featured many very talented football players in 2019, both the Brazosport Exporters and Columbia Roughnecks had a fair share of honorees after coaches made their all-district selections.
The Brazosport Exporters, who finished 6-5 overall, were the fourth-place team in the district standings with a 3-3 mark. The Ships bowed out in the bidistrict round of the playoffs, losing 42-14 to Lampasas.
Kevin Davis was voted the defensive player of the year and fellow senior Rayleen Bell was voted co-utility player of the year to lead Brazosport’s honors.
Leading the individual accolades were Needville’s Ashton Stredick as the most valuable player, Walker Warncke as co-utility player of the year and head coach Mike Giles as coach of the year for the district champions.
Other individual awards went to El Campo’s Johntre Davis as the offensive most valuable player, Charles Shorter as the co-utility player of the year and Rueben Owens taking the newcomer of the year award.
Columbia wound up as the runner-up in district play with a 5-1 record and went 9-2 overall. The Roughnecks lost 44-8 to Liberty Hill in the bidistrict round.
Columbia and Brazosport combined to put 14 players on the all-district first team.
Senior Cameron Ward led Columbia as he was selected as the first team quarterback. Also on offense for the ‘Necks were running back Luke Arias and center Layne Quisenberry. For the Ships, Daraell Preston earned a running back spot, Eddie Flores placed as a wide receiver and BJ Moore was a first team offensive lineman.
Others on first team were Fulshear’s Jackson Edge, Zach Coady and Hayden Graham; Bay City’s RJ Mitchell; El Campo’s Edmund Weinheimer, Conner Williams, Cole Riha, Devon Earls and Kerry North; and Needville’s Vincent Villarreal, Dax Bridges, Tanner Garza and Garrett Nowak.
Defensively on the first team for Columbia were defensive end Mark Booze; linebackers Garrett Irwin and Mitchell McGauhey; and defensive backs Jalen Austin and Sultan Abdullah. For the Ships, Jackson Inoisse at defensive end, CJ Calhoun at linebacker and Cornell Brown at defensive back were first-teamers.
The rest of the defensive first team included Needville’s Bryant Jones, Xavier Lott, Blake Boenisch and Dax Bridges; El Campo’s Javien Williams and Dontavian Bluntson; Bay City’s Heart Gaskin and Marcus Edwards; and Sealy’s Garrett Redden, Matthew Lord and Tyler Hennessey.
On special teams, Preston was chosen first-team punter with Columbia’s Juan Rosas and Fulshear’s Cole Burke sharing the placekicker nod.
Making the second team for Columbia were Justin Hobbs, Branden Ballard, Cody McElueen, Richie Garza, Koby Herrera, Will Carlson, Jamaurion Woodard and Zade Stroman; and Brazosport had Paul Woodard, Randy Robertson, Josh Robertson and Elim Rosario; Bay City’s Carlos Lara and O’derrick Morgan. Joining them were Needville’s Trevor Baker, Israel Deleon, Stephen Ashbury, Eddie Jones, Mason Maus, Matthew Herrera, Drake Hudson and Collin Labay; Sealy’s Alvin Nunn, Jacob Evanicky, Draper Parker, Ja’Marris Cotton, Kyler Haley and Cody Manna; and Fulshear’s Luke Guzetta, Luke McCurdy and Truman Bexley.
Second-team special teamers were Columbia’s Irwin, Bay City’s Kaden Nunez and Fulshear’s Luke Guzzetta at punter, and the kicker was Sealy’s Ricky Avila.
Honorable mention players for Brazosport were Alex Villarreal and Pablo Marin; and Columbia had Jordan Woodard, Colton Eubanks, Jame’son Rebector, Dez Fields, Kole Kelley, Braden Davis and Chris Smith.
Academic All-District for Columbia were Herrera, Abdullah, Carlson, Irwin, Ward, Garza, Clifton Hall, Jacob Carr, Dylan Bauer, Trinity Ward, Kade Reynolds, Robert Martinez, Booze, Rosas, John Babcock, Keegan Anderson, Arias, Blaine Haverkamp, McGaughey, Rejector, Evan Weeks, Christian Oller, Ethan Fernandez, Davis, Matthias Mahurin, Ariel Guevara, James Lane, Rhett Goolsby, Branden Ballard, Kalob Randall, Quisenberry, McElveen, Chris Smith, Brady Smith, Bret Williams and Eubanks.
Brazosport placed Villarreal, Flores and Kevin Iracheta on the Academic All-District list.
