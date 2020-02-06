SWEENY — The Bulldogs relied on youth last season to make it to the playoffs, but the achievements and leadership of two seniors helped Sweeny to a district championship.
The dedication paid off Wednesday morning for defensive lineman Trayvon Brooks and defensive back Justice Clemons when they both committed to play college football on National Signing Day.
Raised by his grandmother, Wanda Wiley, since he was 9 years old, the 6-foot-3, 310 pound Brooks could be a star in the making.
“It’s been good days, bad days, but we made it,” Wiley said during a signing ceremony in the high school gym. “But I am so proud of him and now he is 19. We’ve come a long ways and I want to thank God for giving me the power and strength to keep myself going to get him where he is at today.
“We’ve walked in the rain, cold weather to get him to school, and he didn’t stumble not one time.”
Brooks’ next step on the football field will be at Kilgore Junior College.
“I thought they had the best program for me at this point,” Brooks said. “The coaches there just told me they liked everything about the way I play, the size and speed on the field. Plus, I have a good personality.”
He totaled 90 tackles last season and runs the 40-yard dash in 5.0 seconds.
“I just want to keep moving forward with my work ethic, which I think is pretty good,” he said. “There was only one school that I just went with, and that was Kilgore. I just stuck with them.”
Kilgore went 8-2 in 2019, including a 6-1 conference record in Region V.
Clemons had a monster season playing both sides of the ball for Sweeny. The 6-foot, 170-pounder will suit up for Tyler Junior College in the fall.
“It feels great just to get that opportunity and go show everybody what I can do,” Clemons said. “I had quite a few other schools looking at me, but I still need to work at things. So going to Tyler I hope will be a good thing for me.”
Tyler Junior College sent 23 of its Rangers on to Division I programs after the 2019 season. That is the kind of success Clemons hopes to achieve.
“Coaches really liked my speed, that I am real fast, which is what they need,” Clemons said. “They want to see me as a defensive back on the field. But they also said if they need someone on the offensive side, they would bring me over there.”
The Apaches from Tyler were 3-4 in Region V and 4-5 overall in 2019.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.