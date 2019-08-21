With the college football season around the corner, a couple of redshirt players from Brazoswood High School who graduated together in 2017 are on different paths on the gridiron but with the same goal.
Former Buccaneers Kenneth Almendares and Jacob Nimtz are battling for spots at Louisiana-Lafayette and Colorado Mesa University, respectively.
A kicker, Almendares was a preferred walk-on for the Cajuns in 2017 and was redshirted after making the team. Last season, Almendares tore a quadricep before the season started and missed the first 11 of 14 games, playing the final three and taking only five snaps.
Almendares kept his redshirt freshman status going into this season and is vying for a starting spot.
“During my redshirt season I just practiced a lot and learned a lot from from a former senior that was here at the time,” Almendares said. “That is how I got better mentally and physically.”
A self-taught kicker in high school, he is still learning the art despite having an awesome kicking leg.
“I’ve never been taught how to kick, so sometimes there are some techniques that I still don’t know about and will learn from others,” he said. “So far here it is more about fundamentals and techniques and what affects the ball that we’ve been working on.”
With three kickers in camp, Almendares does have an advantage on a fifth-year senior and a true freshman going into the 2019 season.
“Right now technically I am traveling because I am No. 1 in kickoffs and No. 2 in field goals, but that can change any day,” Almendares said. “There are three of us and only one makes it, so I want to be the starting kicker and right now I am hoping that is going to happen. But we are still going through camp.”
For Almendares, despite his experience in the position, it is all about tempo and rhythm.
“I believe that every kick should be the same, so I work on rhythm and steps a lot,” he said. “That and mostly conditioning, we do that a lot. I’d love to start every game and just compete. But at the end of the day, the big deal for me is to earn that scholarship.”
The Cajuns will open their season Aug. 31 against Mississippi State at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans.
NIMTZ
A redshirt sophomore, Nimtz seems to be on the fast track to see a lot more playing time this season. As a redshirt freshman, Nimtz got to see the field.
“I got some special teams time in on kickoffs, kick return and punt block,” he said. “As a true freshman, I did a lot of looks for the starters and got to know the playbook better. At the time it stunk, but I was fortunate to redshirt to get stronger, bigger, faster and hit the road going 100 mph when I hit the field.”
Nestled in Grand Junction is Colorado Mesa University, where Nimtz has gotten used to the mountains.
“Something you don’t see much of in Texas, but it is a different environment,” he said.
In the past two spring seasons for the Mavericks, Nimtz has played different positions after coming in as a safety.
“They have been moving me a bunch, and after redshirting, I was moved to linebacker and played that through the next season,” Nimtz said. “During the spring this year, I got moved to inside linebacker and I’ve never played middle linebacker before so it is a transition where I might be getting some good playing time.”
At 5-foot-10, 190 pounds, Nimtz played in seven games last season, getting six tackles with a forced fumble. He will be hoping to see the field a lot more in 2019.
