Second team: Brazoswood’s Cora Bowles, S ydney Lange; Angleton’s K’Mory Price; Brazosport’s Aja Gore; Columbia’s Myriah Wessells, Jada Rhoades; Sweeny’s Kianna Holmes.
Honorable mention: Brazoswood’s Abeni Roberson, Lauren Beard, Ashley Hutchins and Mazzy Hardy; Angleton’s My’Quesha Wilkerson, Cailyn Brown, Haylie Savage; Brazosport’s Jerrilee Shadden, Mikaya Burton, Piper Sparkman, Maile Velasco; Columbia’s Kate Kondra, Claire Kondra, Kendall McNett, Caroline Reese; Sweeny’s Corie Byrd, Brianna Perry, Adie Alford and Lorelei Irby; Danbury’s Kamryn Grace, Jesse Garner.
